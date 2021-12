The Ethereum market fell on Wednesday, but then turned around to show signs of life again as we approach the $4000 level at the time of writing. This is an area that previously had been support, so now it should be resistance, at least in theory. Ultimately, the market is likely to continue to see this as an area of interest, and I think we will probably see a little bit of “market memory” come into the picture. The $4000 level has a lot of psychological importance attached to it as well, so all of that being said I think you need to look at it through that prism.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO