Lee County, FL

Lee Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the Year

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
The Lee County School District said Wednesday that Kelly Stedman and David Howdyshell are the 2021 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

Stedman has been Principal at James Stephens Elementary since August of 2018. She first joined the school in 2016 as Assistant Principal.

“I am absolutely honored to represent the hard work being done by all of the teachers, staff members, students and families at James Stephens Elementary,” Stedman said.

Howdyshell has been the Assistant Principal at Estero High School since 2017. Previously he was a math teacher at Estero and Oak Hammock Middle School.

“I am very honored to be named AP of the Year as there are many other great assistant principals in this district positively impacting their staff and students,” Howdyshell said.

Stedman and Howdyshell's honors may not end at the district level; The Florida Department of Education will announce the finalists for state Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year in January and announce the winners in late February or early March.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

