ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concho, AZ

Authorities identified 61-year-old Terrian King who died after an auto-pedestrian accident on US 60 (Concho, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojQzW_0dNTHx7u00
Authorities identified 61-year-old Terrian King who died after an auto-pedestrian accident on US 60 (Concho, AZ)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, authorities identified 61-year-old Terrian King, of Concho, as the woman who was died on December 8 around 6:13 p.m. at milepost 344.9 on US Highway 60.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at US Highway 60. The investigation reports showed that King was traveling eastbound when her vehicle hit a cow [...]

Read More >>

December 15, 2021

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News here.

Comments / 0

Related
pinalcentral.com

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash near a small village in New Mexico

MADDALENA, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near Magdalena, according to New Mexico State Police. They said the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles,. The crash occurred about 10 a.m. Saturday. The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren’t...
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

4-Year-Old Child Dies in Solo-Car Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Child Not in Car Seat Killed in Collision near Highland Avenue. The crash took place at about 7:30 p.m., in the area of 67th and Highland Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. According to authorities, a Chevy Corvette heading southbound on 67th Avenue slammed into a tree. Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concho, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Driver Of Big Rig Dies After Crashing On Del Paso Road Near I-5, Identified As 35-Year-Old From Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The driver of a big rig died after the vehicle overturned and crashed in the area of Del Paso Road and I-5 Thursday morning, Sacramento police confirmed. A CBS13 photographer on the scene said the truck cab and trailer were upside down. The crash forced a road closure in the area for several hours. The driver of the big rig has been identified as Baljot Singh Badyal, a 35-year-old from Sacramento. Badyal did not survive the collision and passed away Thursday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information has been provided by the police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Miami Herald

Pedestrian dies in Hollywood after Brightline train accident

Another pedestrian died in South Florida after crossing the railroad tracks and being hit by a moving train. An unnamed pedestrian died by suicide in Hollywood, according to sources close to the investigation. The accident occurred early Saturday evening and an investigation is ongoing, according to a City of Hollywood public information officer.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Az Rrb#Arizona Accident News
KCBD

Police identify 19-year-old who died in Monday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 6:06 a.m. Monday at the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27 access roads. A Ford Fusion, driven by 19-year-old Destiny Okoronkwo, was traveling westbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway...
LUBBOCK, TX
WYFF4.com

Update: Pedestrian who died Thursday night in Greenville identified

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A 27-year old man has died after being hit by a car in Greenville County, according to Brandon Bolt from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Jalyen Jaquiele Durran McBride was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Parks Evans of the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
GREENVILLE, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies man who died in single-vehicle accident

Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died as a result of a single-vehicle accident on December 10. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Vehicle overturned ejecting two passengers in fatal collision. According to Coroner Fisher, Maxwell Joseph Lampl, 23, was the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Fort Lowell Road [Tucson, AZ]

Young Girl Killed in Pedestrian Collision on North Geronimo Avenue. Officers responded to the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and North Geronimo Avenue. According to reports, the girl was attempting to cross Fort Lowell Road from north to south. After her and a family member made it to the center lane, the little girl continued running into the road.
TUCSON, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Beemer community to remember 76-year-old man who died in farm accident

BEEMER, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community will come together on Tuesday to remember a local man who died in a reported farm accident in rural Beemer last week. Funeral services for 76-year-old Leslie Ott will be held Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Cuming County Sheriff's...
BEEMER, NE
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy