Authorities identified 61-year-old Terrian King who died after an auto-pedestrian accident on US 60 (Concho, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, authorities identified 61-year-old Terrian King, of Concho, as the woman who was died on December 8 around 6:13 p.m. at milepost 344.9 on US Highway 60.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at US Highway 60. The investigation reports showed that King was traveling eastbound when her vehicle hit a cow [...]

December 15, 2021

