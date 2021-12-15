ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Puts On Brave Face For Daughter Amid Tristan Thompson Controversary: Report

Business Times
Business Times
 4 days ago

Affair and split rumors have, once again, hit Khloe Kardashian. With the allegations that she and Tristan Thompson are facing these days, the holidays are said to be "looking grim" for the reality star.

Khloé KardashianReuters

Sources told Us Weekly that this is a "sad time" for Kardashian as she thought Thompson might have already changed his ways. But, amid all the controversies, she, reportedly, knows that the father of her child was "unfaithful to her, again."

Even so, insiders noted that the "KUWTK" star is trying to put on a brave face for her daughter. She is reportedly "staying strong," alongside her family who has remained supportive of her amid all the drama.

Brenda Nelson
3d ago

Maybe they needed body surgery and face surgery they were ugly....Khol and Kiley were very ugly WEARD looking bodys ....Have they even ever had a job I think not there so phony and lose

IN THIS ARTICLE
