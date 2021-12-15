ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The perfect re-gift

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGifting is an art. Too many of us lack the creativity to find a truly meaningful gift for the recipient who is often a person we love. We see our fathers wear ties, so we buy them a tie. We see our mother cook, so we buy her a cookbook or...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNO

The best gift for a best friend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift ideas for your best friend Best friends are the family that you choose. They are there for you in your happiest moments and your saddest moments. If you are looking for a way to show your best friend that you care for them, giving […]
YOGA
NEWS10 ABC

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which hot chocolate gift sets are best? A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
fashionweekdaily.com

The Bernadette Schaeffler Collection: Perfecting the Gift-Giving:

With the holidays in full swing, the season of gift-giving is finally here. For all the Christmas parties and holiday gatherings coming up, hostess gifts are a must. But for some, the act of gift-giving isn’t an act at all, it’s an art—and one that should be perfected. Knowing where to find the best gifts that are memorable, useful, and equally thoughtful isn’t easy, but one up-and-coming brand out of Dallas, Texas is redefining the art of luxury with home goods, décor, jewelry and clothing that are made with the finest materials. Meet your new go-to for luxury goods, the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
prima.co.uk

7 delicious chocolate hampers perfect for Christmas gifting

If ever there was a time to indulge your sweet tooth, it’s Christmas, which is why we’ve tested each and every element of this year’s chocolate hampers – from the likes of Hotel Chocolat, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason – to find the very best to gift this festive season.
LIFESTYLE
seattlepi.com

A Handsome, High-Quality Apron Is a Perfect Holiday Gift

Right now, you’re probably getting barraged with lots of anxiety-inducing holiday reminders. Order now before the shipping deadline! Buy these last-minute gifts! That sort of thing. First of all, take a deep breath because you have plenty of time (brick-and-mortar stores do exist). Second, we found the perfect one-size-fits-all gift for you: Hedley & Bennett aprons, dozens of which are currently 20% off.
SHOPPING
94.9 HOM

Is This The Perfect Gift? A Lobster & Drawn Butter Scented Candle.

I've cooked and eaten a LOT of lobster in my lifetime. I feel like I could have one of those Forrest Gump moments when Bubba was telling him all about the different things you could do with shrimp. Between my time in restaurants, and just growing up in a Maine household that holds lobster to a near reverential status, I've eaten a lot of those 8-legged sea bugs. So I know what the smells are.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WRBL News 3

10 best gifts for book lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gifts any book lover will appreciate Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBOY 12 News

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of grandma is best? Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best […]
LIFESTYLE
Teen Vogue

This Astrology Gift Is Perfect For Your Tarot-Obsessed Friend

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One of the hottest new must-have holiday items comes in straight from the cosmos. As. people turn to the stars for comfort and...
LIFESTYLE
bocabeacon.com

ECOWATCH: A perfect holiday gift for our wildlife is empathy

‘’Life is precious to all creatures, as it is to us. injury or pain. Let us strive to be more responsive. and cognizant of their plight and offer protection. for all wildlife — especially for the creatures in Florida’s. coastal waters.”. – Author unknown. Recently there have...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Christmas Movies#Creativity#Yankee
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
CNN

The 21 best Amazon holiday gifts for everyone on your list

With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
SHOPPING
SPY

The 35 Best Gifts For Impossible Parents Who Say They Already Have Everything They Need

Christmas is less than a week away, and if you’ve been procrastinating on your holiday shopping, it might be because you have absolutely no idea what to buy for your parents. We’ve already produced shopping guides for the impossible-to-shop-for-guys in your life, but what about those hard-to-please parents? Just in time for Christmas, we’ve gathered 33 Christmas gift ideas for impossible parents. And as of Monday, December 20, a lot of these gifts are scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas thanks to the holiday magic of Amazon Prime. Parents are notoriously hard to shop for. What could possibly compare to the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy