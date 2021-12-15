The perfect re-gift

With the holidays in full swing, the season of gift-giving is finally here. For all the Christmas parties and holiday gatherings coming up, hostess gifts are a must. But for some, the act of gift-giving isn’t an act at all, it’s an art—and one that should be perfected. Knowing where to find the best gifts that are memorable, useful, and equally thoughtful isn’t easy, but one up-and-coming brand out of Dallas, Texas is redefining the art of luxury with home goods, décor, jewelry and clothing that are made with the finest materials. Meet your new go-to for luxury goods, the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection.
Comments / 0