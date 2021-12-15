Orchard Park police say gym owner who entered high school was charged with criminal trespassing
Tuesday night on Facebook, Robby Dinero, who owns Athletes Unleashed in Orchard Park, posted a photo of himself being arrested.
Tuesday night on Facebook, Robby Dinero, who owns Athletes Unleashed in Orchard Park, posted a photo of himself being arrested.
A True American Patriot fighting for the rights of his brothers and sisters. Doing his best to stand up against Communism and dictatorship.
this is what happens when you try and speak out ....if there was more than just one it would have been harder to arrest more people need to resist this and start fighting back
He has been successful in Court against the mandates and the school board is afraid of history repeating.
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.https://wivb.com
Comments / 8