Orchard Park police say gym owner who entered high school was charged with criminal trespassing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl arrived at ECMC around 5:20 a.m. Sunday after being struck by gunfire. The 16-year-old is said to be in stable condition following the incident. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Detectives say the teenagers were struck by gunfire […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO