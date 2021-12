1 in 8 people in America faces hunger. To help put food on the tables of people in need, Publix has donated nearly 400 million meals over the last two years. Due to the pandemic, the number of people turning to food banks for assistance increased and the need remains high. In addition to the company’s annual register campaigns for hunger alleviation and in-store perishable recovery program, in April of 2020 Publix began purchasing and donating fresh fruits and vegetables to Feeding America® member food banks. Through these combined efforts, Publix and its customers have helped meet the growing need in their communities.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO