Pets of the Week

The first thing you’ll notice about Bentley is his beautiful chocolate coloring and those expressive button eyebrows! You can always tell what Bentley is thinking, and it’s usually about toys. Bentley loves a good session of tug-o-war, and he rarely lets you win. He is also a big fan of water; whether it’s a kiddie pool or a lake, Bentley will be the first one in and the last one out! When he’s not playing, Bentley loves to curl up in his igloo for a snooze- he hibernates like a bear in a cave! He also enjoys walks, back scratches and knows basic commands. Bentley does get along with some other dogs but can be selective about who he chooses to play with. We recommend Bentley for a home without cats.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO