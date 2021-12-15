Pets of the Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMy name is Maya, and I am 11 years old, but I still have pep in my step. I have been told I am a good as gold 33 pound little girl who looks like a pocket shepherd (and no, you can’t fit me in your pocket but you sure can...

Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

12 most obedient dog breeds that are likely to sit and stay

Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
PETS
republictimes.net

Tracker | Pet of the Week

Tracker is a friendly guy. He is playful and likes taking walks. Tracker is good with children and other dogs but not fond of cats. Tracker would love to be home for Christmas!. Tracker is 10 years old and weighs 36 pounds. All pets are microchipped, up to date on...
PETS
mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week: Bentley and Cricket

The first thing you’ll notice about Bentley is his beautiful chocolate coloring and those expressive button eyebrows! You can always tell what Bentley is thinking, and it’s usually about toys. Bentley loves a good session of tug-o-war, and he rarely lets you win. He is also a big fan of water; whether it’s a kiddie pool or a lake, Bentley will be the first one in and the last one out! When he’s not playing, Bentley loves to curl up in his igloo for a snooze- he hibernates like a bear in a cave! He also enjoys walks, back scratches and knows basic commands. Bentley does get along with some other dogs but can be selective about who he chooses to play with. We recommend Bentley for a home without cats.
PETS
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Whisper

This week’s shelter pet is Whisper, a 7 to 8-month-old medium haired bundle of fur currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. At first, Whisper seems like a shy cat, but once she trusts you, she is affectionate and sweet. She would do well in a quiet and calm home. This sweetheart spends most of her day hiding, but when she interacts with people and cats, she is friendly. She would likely also do well with a calm and gentle dog.
SMITHTOWN, NY
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Majesty

This lovely guy came to Animal Friends from a local community cat program. He was initially a little shy when he arrived but has become more social. Majesty has mild Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which we will be happy to talk to you about if you would like to meet him. Animal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
