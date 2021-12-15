ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN watchdog says Iran will allow new cameras at nuclear site

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and Iran reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access. The agreement will see cameras put back at Karaj, which...

