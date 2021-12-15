ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Landscape Forms recognized as top workplace

By Chelsea Carter
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kalamazoo-based designer and manufacturer of outdoor furniture, structures, LED lighting and accessories, was named one of the top three best places to work in manufacturing and production. Fortune Magazine and employee research site Great Place to Work named Landscape Forms as a top contender for the award after...

