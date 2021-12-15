ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Clamshells in the hay field

By Ted Kalvitis / Far Muse
Hampshire Review
 4 days ago

Every square inch of ground anywhere holds a story. As children in the then vast New Jersey farm country, we would find lost objects in the fields by throwing our pocket knives then looking at the place where they landed. I admit that this method wasn’t very scientific, but it did...

www.hampshirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Field pocket

After harvest is done, it’s time to gather and organize all the paperwork that goes with it. And hopefully you have all of it in one place. Peggy Meyer of Superior, Nebraska is a wife, the mother of six kids, and has been taking care of the books on the family farm for 26 years. Recently, they’ve been trying to hone-in profit and loss by field and she was spending many stressful hours with the paperwork trying to figure that out.
SUPERIOR, NE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Field Notes

K.O. Strohbehn and Jennifer Dorsey on Dec. 5 found a group of bighorn sheep on the west side of the Elk Refuge Road, resting at the base of the cliffs. The next day, Bernie McHugh found 41 sheep on the Elk Refuge Road at 3 p.m. It was a mixed bunch, males, females and a few juveniles. Bernie noted that there was definitely some rut activity.
ANIMALS
Victoria Advocate

Importance of testing hay

County Extension Agents get a lot of calls this time of year asking about winter supplementation needs for their cattle. It is hard to recommend a specific feed without knowing anything about the cattle or the forage (hay) that will be fed to them. Everyone knows that the nutrient requirements...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Input costs send hay and forage into ‘uncharted territory’

A recently released report on alfalfa market trends says the market is seeing “strong growth” driven by more consumer awareness of food production techniques, including animal feeds. But growers are trying to stay ahead of rising input costs. According to the IMARC Group latest report titled “Alfalfa Hay...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Agriculture Online

Feeding Moldy Hay

All hay has some level of mold in it but it’s not always apparent. However, when the mold is noticeable, and you see dust from the spores, your decision of how -or if - to feed it to livestock becomes very important. Dan Buskirk is an associate professor and beef...
AGRICULTURE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Florida Should Brace for Off-Season Hurricanes

Some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Hurricane season this year, totaling over $70 billion in damages. Then, 30 named storms tore the Sunshine state in 2020. When put in perspective, these numbers are beyond concerning. Atlantic Hurricane seasons usually witness some 14 named storms. The recent years have seen these numbers double.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Shells#Seagram
weatherboy.com

Tropical Cyclone Could Be Forming Near Florida

A tropical cyclone could be forming soon near the Florida Gulf coast; while the Atlantic Hurricane Season ended on November 30, it is possible to have tropical cyclones in the off-season in December. Two key global computer forecast models, the American GFS and European ECMWF, suggest an area of low...
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

What's the record for how long it's ever rained without stopping?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is the longest time it has ever rained for? – Wayne The answer is – it depends. If you live in a dry place, like the Atacama Desert in South America, and it rains for an hour, that may be the precipitation record for that location. If you live in a wet place, like the Amazon rain forest, raining for 40 days in a row wouldn’t be a big deal. As scientists who study the weather,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hampshire Review

Livestock Reports Dec. 15

HOGS: 45 – 250-300 lbs.: $75. LAMBS: 112 – High Choice & Prime: 135-160 lbs.: $220-240; Choice: 80-115 lbs.: $270-310; Choice & Good: 57-76 lbs.: $295-370; Slaughter Ewes: $130-160. KID GOATS: 72 – 20-40 lbs.: $280-315; 40-60 lbs.: $320-380; 60-80 lbs.: $370-405; 80-100 lbs.: $335-365. SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
AGRICULTURE
Hampshire Review

Pediatrician: Trust your doctor on Covid

CHARLESTON — Dr. Gilbert Goliath, a pediatrician in West Virginia for more than 30 years, realizes some of the parents of his young patients have concerns about the pediatric Covid vaccine, but he said the decision should come down to trusting your child’s health care professional, not friends, family or social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ozarksfn.com

Justin Hayes

Hometown: West Fork, Ark. Family: Wife LaDonna, and children Darci (26) Dalton (23) and Dayva (7) In Town: “I have been teaching ag at West Fork High School for 26 years. Like most ag teachers, I work 12 months a year and weekends helping students with livestock and preparing for shows etc. As the years have passed, our curriculum has become more defined by state mandates. I teach two sections of a survey of agriculture which is a ninth grade introductory class. I also teach animal science and advanced animal science, as well as ag mechanics and advanced ag mechanics. My schedule is filled out with a metals/welding class. Because I am the only teacher, our district must limit the number of course options, and these best meet local needs as well as playing into my strengths. The thing I like best about teaching is students asking questions, learning from the answers and maybe even graduating in a career related to those answers. I also drive a bus before and after school.”
WEST FORK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy