ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tiger Woods did his best again Friday to downplay expectations surrounding his return to golf, but even he can't help himself once in a while. So it was that he flashed a bit of anger at a tee shot he hit off the toe on the ninth hole during the pro-am for the PNC Championship. The ball flight was less than pleasing, and Woods snatched his tee out of the ground in disgust.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO