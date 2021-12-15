Kiwanis Club of Clermont makes donation to Building Blocks Ministries

Kiwanis Service Day at New Hope Equine Therapy Center. Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch (KCRR) wants to thank the members who gave up part of their Sunday to participate. We had a beautiful day and a good time doing various chores, which were very much appreciated by the folks at New Hope. Dave and Sharla Kershen, the owners, were working right along with us, and both told me how much they appreciated our work. This is an annual event for KCRR. We help the center in many different ways. This year, we planted flowers at the entry, spread rye grass in the paddocks, fixed the horse-washing station, cleaned the classroom and bathroom, cleared brush and limbs from the riding trails, and repaired items on the sensory boards.

DENTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO