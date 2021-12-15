ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Kiwanis Club of Clermont makes donation to Building Blocks Ministries

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead to Sydney, along with Toby the therapy dog, and members of the Kiwanis Club...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Lions Club makes DEX donation

The Huron Noon Lions Club recently presented a $9,000 donation to Peggy Besch, S.D. State Fair Manager, to be used for the new Dakota Events CompleX, or DEX building that will grace the fairgrounds.
HURON, SD
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Free Holiday Drive-Thru Luncheon For Wilmington Seniors On Dec. 17, Sponsored By Wilmington Kiwanis Club

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center is holding a free Holiday Drive-Thru Luncheon on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:30pm in the Center’s parking lot. The meal is sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis Club. Signups begin Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:30am. Sign up by calling the Center at 978-657-7595. Space is limited.
WILMINGTON, MA
robsonranchpioneerpress.com

Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis Service Day at New Hope Equine Therapy Center. Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch (KCRR) wants to thank the members who gave up part of their Sunday to participate. We had a beautiful day and a good time doing various chores, which were very much appreciated by the folks at New Hope. Dave and Sharla Kershen, the owners, were working right along with us, and both told me how much they appreciated our work. This is an annual event for KCRR. We help the center in many different ways. This year, we planted flowers at the entry, spread rye grass in the paddocks, fixed the horse-washing station, cleaned the classroom and bathroom, cleared brush and limbs from the riding trails, and repaired items on the sensory boards.
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Club#Therapy Dog#Charity#The Aktion Club
Mining Journal

Marthaler donates bikes to Cheer Club

MARQUETTE — Marthaler of Marquette has donated over 20 bicycles for all ages to The Mining Journal’s Cheer Club. The business has been donating to the Cheer Club since opening in Marquette in 2018. “It is important to us to help out our community,” Marthaler General Manager Nikki...
MARQUETTE, MI
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis Presents Several Local Donations

The Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis has presented a number of local donations in recent weeks to help support the community and benefit its families and children. During the November 15th meeting, Hy-Noon Kiwanis president Steven Phelps presented a 500-dollar check to Santa's Castle to go toward supporting its annual operation. Santa's Castle Director Melissa Pearson and Santa's Castle Board President Ron Hott were on hand to receive the check.
STORM LAKE, IA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Rotary Club of Feasterville donation

Lisa Cerrone (left), chief operating officer of Payroll Solutions, of Upper Southampton, and John T. Coleman (right), president and CEO of Tioga Franklin Savings Bank, located in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, recently presented checks for $1,000 to Deborah Kaplan (center), president of the Rotary Club of Feasterville. The funds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
metroairportnews.com

December LGA Kiwanis Club Meeting

We will be using this meeting to celebrate the Christmas, Hanukkah, Holiday Season, and to discuss our Thanksgiving & Christmas Turkey Distribution Programs, as well as our Christmas Toys for the Community Program, among other LGA Kiwanis programs. Not to mention we will share a meal & good fellowship together,...
SOCIETY
Mining Journal

Tylers make Cheer Club donations

Negaunee residents Kim and Ron Tyler donate games, a stuffed animal and a lighted mirror to the Cheer Club. The Cheer Club, which kicked off Nov. 26, collects unwrapped toys and gifts to be donated to local children and families in need during the holiday season. Gifts are distributed to local families through St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army of Marquette County. Gifts can be dropped off at The Mining Journal office in downtown Marquette; St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette; Range Bank locations in Marquette, Harvey and Negaunee; Salvation Army locations in Ishpeming and Marquette; and Ace Hardware in Gwinn. For those who would like to donate at The Mining Journal office, a donation box is in the vestibule of the office along West Washington Street. Journal staff members are available to take photos of Cheer Club donors who drop off items at The Mining Journal office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Journal photo by Taylor Johnson)
NEGAUNEE, MI
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

AGWSR FFA makes donation

The AGWSR FFA chapter is making a global impact and with the guidance of Ron Deweerd and many others, were able to donate $17,282.72 to Growing Hope Globally during an assembly at the school on Dec. 3. The chapter partnered with the organization, sharing their vision of a day when...
CHARITIES
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Civic Club makes donation to BORO Program

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Civic Club recently donated $500 to the BORO Program, to help support social activities for the BORO’s students. Civic Club members Tom Dwyer and Mark Lippitt got a tour of the program and the BORO Sugar Shack facility from BORO Program teacher Angelina McCarthy. Through that, they saw Westborough students hard at work.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
KEYC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights donations on pace to double 2019 numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley Park has been brilliant for a week and a half thanks to more than 1.8 million bulbs and opportunities to donate both food and money to the Kiwanis organization. The food goes to 20 food shelves in southern Minnesota. So far, Kiwanis says that they...
MANKATO, MN
clarksvillenow.com

Downtown Kiwanis Club shares Christmas with Head Start kids

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville shared the spirit and happiness of Christmas with children from Lafayette Head Start at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency on Tuesday. Club members felt a little bit like Santa Claus delivering bags of toys for 146 children ages...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
menifee247.com

Your donation will help support Boys & Girls Clubs

Where do Great Futures start? Great Futures start at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Inland Valley, where everyday youth participate in life-changing programs. Today, you have the opportunity to positively impact the young people in our community by GIVING THE GIFT OF A GREAT FUTURE. This year has been tough, but helping kids shouldn’t be. When you support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Inland Valley, you turn everyday moments into great futures for kids who need us most.
CHARITIES
Post-Journal

WNYDDOS Make Donation

Employees of WNYDDOS – Ellington donated a gift of $100 to the Shades of Pink Fund at the WCA Foundation. The donation support patients in treatment for breast cancer at UPMC Chautauqua. Pictured from left are Tracey Cunningham, Sherri McCall, Denise Anderson, Wendy Symans and Holly Ruslink.
ELLINGTON, NY
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Kirksville Kiwanis donates winter clothes to Kirksville school district

The Kiwanis Club of Kirksville collected more than 250 cold-weather items as part of its annual drive and parade. Those items, which include coats, jackets, mittens and hats, were donated to the Kirksville R-III School District on Dec. 9. The Kiwanis club accepts clothing donations as part of its parade...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Kiwanis Gets $3500 Donation from People's Bank and Trust, Donates $525 to Camp New Hope at Weekly Meeting

The Taylorville Kiwanis Club received a $3500 donation from People’s Bank and Trust, and donated $525 to Camp New Hope, all during their weekly meeting Tuesday at the Taylorville Moose Lodge. People’s Bank and Trust provided the $3500 donation to the Kiwanis Club Foundation, towards the fund raising efforts towards...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy