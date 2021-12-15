ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope Academy chosen December Terrific Kids

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to our New Hope Christian Academy Terrific Kids for December....

pasadenanow.com

Washington STEAM Multilingual Academy’s Winter Dance is on Friday, December 10

It’s time for Washington STEAM Multilingual Academy (WSMA) Winter Dance, jointly put on by ASB and PTSA, and the school need your help to give the kids a fun evening!. Featured Special Guest: DJ John… The dance will be held on Friday, December 10, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. This will be an outdoor event, with masks required.
PASADENA, CA
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: December 9 to December 16, 2021

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Dec. 9 for an Owl Prowl from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and maybe call in an owl or two. Dress warmly, and bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5y and up. Tickets are $15. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.
KIDS
Daily Reflector

Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids

Nineteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week. Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or...
SNOW HILL, NC
bladenonline.com

HCA Names Terrific Kids

Twelve HCA Crusaders were recognized as Terrific Kids sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club during the second nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year. These students demonstrated the exceptional characteristics of being energetic, inquisitive, and eager to learn. Pictured left to right fromTop: Elizabeth Woolverton(5th), Landon Norris(3rd), Jace Jackson (3rd), Hallie Sholar (4th), Ellison Gideon (4th), Scarlett Robinson(5th) Bottom: Betsy Martin (K), Ryan Spell (K), Cade Lanier (1st), Enoch Finney(1st), and Harleigh Sholar (2nd).
CLINTON, NC
#New Hope Academy
clarionherald.org

Advent brings hope to students at St. Mary’s Academy

Every year, the St. Mary’s Academy religion classes organize an Advent event introducing this season of waiting and preparation to the entire school. This year’s event was a virtual prayer service Dec. 1 led by eighth graders and zoomed into all classrooms. It began with the song, “O...
RELIGION
Longview Daily News

Letter: Kelso kids need hope for the future

Since 2009, there have been more than 200 school shootings with more than 400 killed and wounded. Suicide in kids 13 to 19 years old is at record numbers. The recently released Harvard University Youth Poll results are eye opening, even frightening, and everyone should read it. We are fortunate...
KELSO, WA
WCVB

Thursday, December 23: Hope for the Holidays

There’s nothing like an uplifting story to bring comfort and joy when we need it most. We connect with volunteers, caregivers, and others whose positive attitudes and commitment to others provide a reason for hope in challenging times. NEEDHAM, Mass. — There’s nothing like an uplifting story to bring...
NEEDHAM, MA
goldcountrymedia.com

'A December to Remember' with Rockstar Music Academy

Rockstar Music Academy in Lincoln is hosting a variety of performances while giving back to the Lincoln community throughout December. All performances are at the Lincoln Civic Auditorium, 511 5th St. with no ticket prices or admission fees. Cash donations are accepted. “We really do care about this community,” said...
LINCOLN, CA
creativeloafing.com

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, holiday music, festive window displays, and family friendly events — Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the season. Enjoy holiday shopping, algorithm-free at Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. You’ll find standout shopportunities (deals, discounts and more) and warm welcomes at...
DECATUR, GA
cbslocal.com

Local Toy Drive Hopes To Benefit Kids In Need

19 years ago, Chris Bailey donated his son's old but perfectly fine toys to kids in the projects. He's been donating toys every year since. This year, he is holding a toy drive to benefit refugees.
CHARITIES
The Clinton Journal

VFW kids' Christmas party Saturday, December 11

CLINTON — The Clinton VFW, 1020 State Route 10 west, will host its annual kids' Christmas party from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Santa will be there, and hot chocolate and cookies will be available.
CLINTON, IL
Elgin Courier

Kid Scoop - December 15, 2021

This week's Kid Scoop page is all about the beautiful Peacock. People call them peacocks, but that’s the correct name for only the male peafowl. Females are called peahens. Peacocks are one of the world’s largest birds. Its tail is longer than its body! Males can grow to 8 feet long. Their train can grow to 5 feet long! Peacocks lose their tail feathers each year. VOCABULARY BUILDERSThis Week's Word - PREDATORThe noun predator means an animal that hunts other animals.Try to use the word predator in a sentence today when talking with your friends and family members. Learn many more fun facts about Peacocks while ...
ANIMALS
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Thursday, December 16 - Hope

“And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.” — Romans 5:5. Have you ever been in a place in your life where you felt completely drained, you had no reserves left, and all strength was gone? Have you ever been in a race where you were planning for the ultimate goal to be your fastest time yet, but an injury flared up and your goal changed to just getting across the finish line in one piece?
RELIGION
News Talk KIT

Toys For Tots Still Hoping for Gifts For Older Kids

The U.S. Marines are still collecting toys Today for the Toys for Tots program. You can still donate to the Toys for Tots program Today at Steve Hahn. Hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars were donated on Friday for the Toys for Tots program at Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street. His his annual Toys for Tots event was a big success like it is every year. The event helps the U.S. Marines and the Yakima Salvation Army provide toys for kids in Yakima this Christmas. You can still drop off toys at the dealership up until December 20.
YAKIMA, WA
Star-Herald

SHS adds new Career Academy course offerings

Scottsbluff High School continues to add new offerings to its already robust Career Academy. On Monday, SHS administrators unveiled new offerings in the health sciences and agriculture, food and natural resources academies. One of the new offerings is a sports medicine course. Scottsbluff High School is adding a sports medicine...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

