New Hope Academy chosen December Terrific Kids

Twelve HCA Crusaders were recognized as Terrific Kids sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club during the second nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year. These students demonstrated the exceptional characteristics of being energetic, inquisitive, and eager to learn. Pictured left to right fromTop: Elizabeth Woolverton(5th), Landon Norris(3rd), Jace Jackson (3rd), Hallie Sholar (4th), Ellison Gideon (4th), Scarlett Robinson(5th) Bottom: Betsy Martin (K), Ryan Spell (K), Cade Lanier (1st), Enoch Finney(1st), and Harleigh Sholar (2nd).
