ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Eli Lilly shares jump 5% premarket after company raises guidance in update on pipeline

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

Eli Lilly & Co. shares rose 5% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the company raised guidance as part of an update on its pipeline released ahead of an investor day. The company said it now expects 2021 adjusted per-share earnings of $8.15...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Eli Lilly Co#Factset#Eps#Donanemab#Pulse Stories#Marketwatch Com
Seeking Alpha

Nevro jumps after director buys shares

Nevro (NVRO +5.8%) director Kevin C Oboyle bought 2400 shares of the company, as per the SEC statement. At the price range of $83.75-$83.80, Oboyle spent around $201K on shares. The moves takes his direct beneficial ownership to 13,318 shares. Earlier, Nevro up 3% following insider buy of ~$1.7M worth...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shed 2.76% to $168.23 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.69 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rallies After Fed Meeting, But Not For Long; Adobe, Rivian, Eli Lilly In Focus: Weekly Review

The stock market rally struggled to start the week but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq staged follow-through days on Wednesday as bulls rushed in following the Fed meeting, even as policymakers sped up the bond taper and forecast three rate hikes next year. But techs immediately sold on Thursday. Adobe tumbled on weak guidance. Rivian skidded on production constraints. But Eli Lilly leapt on raised targets, citing strong Covid-related revenue.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freshpet shares slide premarket after revenue warning due to supply-chain issues

Freshpet Inc. said Friday it is revising full-year guidance after supply-chain issues and parts shortages led by a temporary decline in production. The Secaucus, N.J.-based provider of pet food made using locally farmed ingredients said it now expects sales to range from $425 million to $430 million, below the FactSet consensus of $442 million. "Supply chain issues continue to cause new challenges for our business, this time with parts supplies for key packaging components," CEO Billy Cyr said in a statement. "While we've since solved this issue, it nonetheless caused a temporary decrease in production, which in turn is resulting in the revision to our full year expectations that we are updating today." Shares slid 5.6% premarket and are down 33% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

Upstart has a unique and useful platform to get more loans in Americans' pockets. It has a huge and growing addressable market. There isn't heavy competition for Upstart's services. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been one of the biggest stock stories of the year. It had a tepid debut in December...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer Rocketed Higher This Week

Dividend-paying pharma stocks were a big hit with investors this week. Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly have been among the strongest performers in the space. Big-pharma stocks have generally had an outstanding week thus far. Through Thursday's closing bell, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares have tracked higher by a respectable 8.2%, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock is up by an eye-popping 17.5%, and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has seen its equity rise by a healthy 14.6%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
Modern Healthcare

Cerner shares jump after reports of possible Oracle takeover

Cerner's shares jumped Friday morning following reports that the electronic health record giant could be acquired by Oracle, a cloud applications company. Cerner's shares opened at $90.92 on Friday after closing at $79.49 on Thursday. Oracle's shares dropped on the news, opening at $97.69 on Friday after closing at $103.22...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.3% for the period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy