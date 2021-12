I very rarely have dried currants in the house. I am much more likely to have raisins. So if that is the case for you, you can definitely swap raisins for currants. Just the sound of cinnamon and currants makes me want to put on a cozy sweater and sip a warm beverage. It is the true fall combination of foods. Add apples and cinnamon and you’ve got the calendar picture for a November recipe. This recipe came from those sentiments. I bought currants to make a curried carrot salad. I purposely bought extra so that I could find a reason to use them. And this smoothie was that exact reason. Maybe it’s because I’m from the Midwest, but I am always looking for recipes and foods that make me feel wholesome. This is definitely one of those recipes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO