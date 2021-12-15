ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Think International Travel is Too Expensive? Think Again.

By Becky Pokora,, Dia Adams
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editorial Note: We earn a commission...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes Advisor

The Four Principles Of Change Management

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Expensive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
cascadebusnews.com

So You Thought Algebra Doesn’t Serve a purpose? Think Again – Role of Maths in Business Success

Have you ever heard people say what’s the point of studying mathematics when we don’t implement or use them in day-to-day life? Or the unsolicited advice about how stressing about mathematics is pointless and to take it easy. However, we are here to tell you that while there might be no evident implementation of maths and its theories in daily life when you’re not in the science field, it does play a great role in every aspect of life.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Think Concerns About Omicron are Overblown? Then Buy These 2 Travel Services Stocks

Early studies of the COVID-19 omicron variant suggest that the new strain could be less severe than earlier strains. Furthermore, vaccine producers Pfizer and BioNTech have given assurances that three doses of their vaccine will “neutralize” the variant. And, in response to omicron's surge, the U.S. government has imposed stricter testing requirements rather than international travel bans. Thus, we think travel services stocks Travel + Leisure (TNL) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), which have gained significantly over the past few days, could soar higher in price in the near term. Read on.Nations worldwide are once again dealing with the COVID-19 induced uncertainty as the newly identified omicron variant threatens global public health and the economic recovery. However, early data about the variant coming from South Africa indicate that it may cause less severe symptoms. In addition, preliminary lab studies of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine shows that three doses of the vaccine would neutralize its threat.
TRAVEL
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy