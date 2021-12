Central Florida startups are getting the attention of investors in two of the technology world’s most powerful regions. Orlando is among the top 20 U.S. metros where companies are landing the most seed capital and early-stage venture capital investment from firms based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City, according to a new report from seed fund Rise of the Rest. Orlando is No. 18 among cities receiving investment from San Francisco Bay Area firms, with $435 million since 2011. Orlando ranks 19th when it comes to investment by New York firms, with $382 million in the last decade.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO