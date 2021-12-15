Jennifer George

WESTFIELD: Timothy John Burke, 61, (1960-2021) passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Holyoke, MA to Lloyd F. Burke, Jr. and Marjorie A. (Murphy) Burke. Tim worked alongside his father in the family business, Burke Brothers Inc., for many, many years. His work was not just his vocation, it was also a big source of his enjoyment. He was an active member of the Sons of Erin and the 2006 Irishman of the Year. He was also a member of the Slovak Club, St. Rocco’s Club, American Legion Post 124, and the Lake George Sportsman’s Club. Tim frequently offered a helping hand within the community. He loved his annual fishing trip to Lake Ontario with good buddies, trips to Ireland with a grand group, and spending time in his home built by his great-grandfather John Burke in the 1860s. Tim also enjoyed golf but after hooking many tee shots far left, he chose to only play in community charity tournaments.
