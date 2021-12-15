Jennifer George

Family: Huband, Stan; and children, Madden, 19, John Porter, 17, Stiles, 11, and Harlow, 6. Years in the Golden Isles: 25 years in Golden Isles. Favorite holiday tradition: It’s tough to choose just one favorite. It all starts with Christmas music and decorating the tree with the kids. Pulling out the ornaments they have made throughout the years and listening to them tell stories. We love the 12 days of Christmas light show on Jekyll. It’s so magical to see the lights. Christmas Eve is a highlight as I look forward to getting dressed up and going to celebrate our Savior’s birth at church. We enjoy dinner after and then come home and put on our Christmas pjs and snuggle by the fire and read ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. And it never fails, Santa always calls to tell the kids good night and you can hear the sleigh bells in the background. It’s truly perfect!

