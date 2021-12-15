ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jennifer George

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer L. George has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President & COO. She has helped lead Community...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Weirton Daily Times

Community Bank promotes Jennifer George to senior executive VP post

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Jennifer George has been promoted to senior executive vice president of Community Bank. In her previous role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jennifer helped spearhead Community Bank’s recent branch optimization initiative, as well the bank’s current investments in new technologies to drive the business into the future.
WASHINGTON, PA
Times-Union Newspaper

Jennifer Rebecca ‘Jenny’ Penrod

NORTH MANCHESTER – Jennifer Rebecca “Jenny” Penrod, 48, North Manchester, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born Jan. 11, 1973, in Highland Falls, N.Y., to Ruth Anne Strobel Frieden and Michael K. Penrod. A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held at a later date.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
bizjournals

Partnering to strengthen health initiatives for mid-South communities

In July 2021, there was a consolidation between the Common Table Health Alliance (CTHA) and the Center for Transforming Communities (CTC), in which CTC is continuing 20-year legacy of CTHA’s commitment to health equity as an effective neutral convener of community organizations that seek to improve health, reduce health disparities, and improve healthcare quality.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Pizza concept from owners of Elmwood to open in Maplewood

Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, owners of Elmwood restaurant, will open a new pizza concept at 2657 Lyle Ave. in Maplewood early next year. Startups to Watch is our list of companies we predict will have a big year/are poised for growth in the future. Commercial Real Estate Awards 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Brentwood#Community Bank#Duquesne University
thewestfieldnews.com

Timothy John Burke

WESTFIELD: Timothy John Burke, 61, (1960-2021) passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Holyoke, MA to Lloyd F. Burke, Jr. and Marjorie A. (Murphy) Burke. Tim worked alongside his father in the family business, Burke Brothers Inc., for many, many years. His work was not just his vocation, it was also a big source of his enjoyment. He was an active member of the Sons of Erin and the 2006 Irishman of the Year. He was also a member of the Slovak Club, St. Rocco’s Club, American Legion Post 124, and the Lake George Sportsman’s Club. Tim frequently offered a helping hand within the community. He loved his annual fishing trip to Lake Ontario with good buddies, trips to Ireland with a grand group, and spending time in his home built by his great-grandfather John Burke in the 1860s. Tim also enjoyed golf but after hooking many tee shots far left, he chose to only play in community charity tournaments.
WESTFIELD, MA
Sandusky Register

Outreach program shows heart

SANDUSKY — Father’s Heart Outreach Ministry in Sandusky has been doing a Christmas outreach for 22 years. This year, we've seen many single parents struggling just to keep food on the table. We've also seen families that are just struggling to get by because the cost of living has gone up and just to keep the necessities are a struggle. So we think our extra food outreach, at the end of the month, helps to stretch things in the home each month.
SANDUSKY, OH
royalexaminer.com

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser (1961 – 2021)

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Big Gary was born on May 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Lee and Irene Smelser. Big Gary was happily married to the love of his...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Gordon Easton Smith (1924 – 2021)

Gordon Easton Smith, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the comfort of his own home. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens following all services.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
journal-leader.com

Robert Dale Newton

Robert Dale Newton, 88, of Dexter City, Ohio, died on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Muskingum Skilled Nursing in Beverly, Ohio. He was born on February 6, 1933 in Dungannon, Ohio, to Erwin and Ruth Bell Newton. Bob graduated from Dexter City High School in 1949. He served his country...
DEXTER CITY, OH
TheInterMountain.com

Barbara Jane Bucy Hinchman

Barbara Jane Bucy Hinchman, of Troy, Ohio, will celebrate her 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve. She was born in Elkins on Dec. 31, 1921, to the late Henry W. and Jennie Thorne Bucy. Her father was a train conductor for many years with Western Maryland until his retirement. Growing up in Bevery, when 8-years-old, Hinchman went to live with her relatives Hazel and Howard Thorne on their Beverly farm, which was located on the Georgetown Road.
ELKINS, WV
jrmcnd.com

Nolan Michael

Nolan is a blessing that will be welcomed by his family, especially his sisters Halle and Barrett. We are thankful for the journey and the staff at JRMC and look forward to Nolan's future.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Republic

Linda Lee Lamb

Linda Lee Lamb’s journey on this earth ended at 5:54 pm on December 14th, 2021. Linda will be greatly missed, but oh the JOY she is now experiencing in the presence of her Lord. Linda was born to Lee and Mildred Reynolds on February 25, 1946, in North Vernon, IN. She married Jerry A. Lamb on February 26, 1965. They had three daughters, Tonja, Krista, and Lisa.
NORTH VERNON, IN
royalexaminer.com

Charles Roger Hawes (1933 – 2021)

Charles Roger Hawes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home. Services will be private with the family at a later date. Roger was born October 8, 1933, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late John Thomas and Della Dorothy Beaty Hawes.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
coastalillustrated.com

Realtor Q+A - Jennifer Robinson

Family: Huband, Stan; and children, Madden, 19, John Porter, 17, Stiles, 11, and Harlow, 6. Years in the Golden Isles: 25 years in Golden Isles. Favorite holiday tradition: It’s tough to choose just one favorite. It all starts with Christmas music and decorating the tree with the kids. Pulling out the ornaments they have made throughout the years and listening to them tell stories. We love the 12 days of Christmas light show on Jekyll. It’s so magical to see the lights. Christmas Eve is a highlight as I look forward to getting dressed up and going to celebrate our Savior’s birth at church. We enjoy dinner after and then come home and put on our Christmas pjs and snuggle by the fire and read ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. And it never fails, Santa always calls to tell the kids good night and you can hear the sleigh bells in the background. It’s truly perfect!
REAL ESTATE
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
bizjournals

The former Rice Paddy will become apartments in Thrive Cos. project

A former motorcycle parts shop will get a new life as apartments in the latest phase of development at Grant Park. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Post

Longtime CHS director dies

Longtime Community Health Systems director Julia “Judi” North died last week, the Franklin-based hospital company said in a release. North had served as a CHS Board of Directors member since 2004 and was lead director at the time of her death. North’s previous roles included president of consumer...
FRANKLIN, TN
Inside Indiana Business

Taft Adds Associate

Taft has added Michael Brockman as an associate attorney in the firm’s Real Estate practice group. He most recently held the role of associate attorney at Frost Brown Todd in Indianapolis. Brockman holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami Univeristy and JD from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy