UC’s Sara Ullrich Earns State Honor

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Ullrich can add another line to her impressive Union City High School resume. Ulrich – who has shined academically and in multiple sports as a Golden Tornado – won first place in the English Language Arts Division at the Tennessee State Beta Club Convention in Nashville last...

www.radionwtn.com

radionwtn.com

Weakley Farmers Co-op Establishes Vet Science Program

Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Farmers Co-op has established a veterinary science professorship at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The Weakley County Farmers Cooperative Professorship in Veterinary Science will fund an additional veterinary science faculty member whose duties will include a 50% university teaching appointment. The reminder of the professorship will be focused on service to the cooperative and its members. The partnership will promote and develop agriculture education, research and outreach in Weakley County and surrounding communities. Dr. Amber Moore has accepted the professorship appointment and will start work in January. She is a Crockett County native and graduate of both UT Martin and UT College of Veterinary Medicine.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

