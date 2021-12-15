UC’s Sara Ullrich Earns State Honor

Sara joined University Development in October 2019 as the major gift officer for the College of Education and the College of Arts and Sciences along with the mid-west region of the US. She served both colleges and her region extremely well as she built new relationships and re-established existing ones. She instituted the “Prinzi Drop Method,” a technique she brought to the Development team from her previous fund raising roles. The team has found great success with this method of dropping a quick note and Tech swag by an alum or donor’s home or business – many times resulting in a deeper conversation or a gift.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO