UC’s Sara Ullrich Earns State Honor

Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Farmers Co-op has established a veterinary science professorship at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The Weakley County Farmers Cooperative Professorship in Veterinary Science will fund an additional veterinary science faculty member whose duties will include a 50% university teaching appointment. The reminder of the professorship will be focused on service to the cooperative and its members. The partnership will promote and develop agriculture education, research and outreach in Weakley County and surrounding communities. Dr. Amber Moore has accepted the professorship appointment and will start work in January. She is a Crockett County native and graduate of both UT Martin and UT College of Veterinary Medicine.
