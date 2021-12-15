ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Road Trip: Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. Includes a Special Alabama Town

By Mary K
Catfish 100.1
Catfish 100.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The joy of the holiday season is spending time with family and friends. A road trip over the Christmas holiday makes for a memorable time. Country...

catfishtuscaloosa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Catfish 100.1

Viral Star From Alabama Gets Millions Of Views

I love living in West Alabama, but, of late all we hear about is another shooting. Two mornings this week, including today, someone was shot in Tuscaloosa. If that's not enough, we all heard about the house explosion this week claiming another life. Who's ready for some good news? Well, if this doesn't make you smile, giggle, laugh, snicker, chuckle, grin, crack up, snort or experience some merriment and/or mirth (never had a chance to use those words before) I give up until 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

What Are the Chances Tuscaloosa, Alabama Will See a White Christmas In 2021?

We are getting closer and closer to Christmas Day and everyone wants to know the answer to this burning question. Will we get a White Christmas?. I will never forget the year 2020 in Alabama. Of course, COVID put a damper on a lot of my plans but I got a chance to see snow TWICE. As a native Floridian, this was a huge deal for me. I finally understood the meaning of Winter Wonderland because I was like a kid in a Christmas movie. It was 2 am and I was running through the parking lot of a hotel enjoying the snow. I even have video footage to prove it!
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Catfish 100.1

Destructive Feral Hogs Annoying Families In West Alabama

Some families in the Tuscaloosa region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful organisms and pathogens. This can lead to infecting humans with the Swine Flu, Hepatitis, E. Coli and Salmonella. Just to name a few of the many diseases carried by these out of control destructive pigs.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Road Trip#Christmas Movies#Country Living
Catfish 100.1

10 Alabama Towns That Would Be Ideal for Hallmark Christmas Movies

The holiday season means lots of Christmas movies. I’ve already watched about 10-holiday movies since Thanksgiving. It’s my happy place. I feel like others share this Christmas movie fever as well. I don’t believe any Hallmark movies have been filmed in Alabama. According to It’s a Southern Thing, Hallmark movies have been filmed in the south. The southern states have included Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Thanks To Heart-Warming Story, This Tuscaloosa, Alabama Animal Shelter Could Win $25,000

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter has a chance to win some serious money with the help of the Tuscaloosa community. Voting takes less than 5 minutes!. Recently, the shelter was celebrated by the nonprofit Petco Love thanks to a heart-warming story submitted by Mary Calhoun and Jim Chestnut of Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter was surprised with a $1,000 check from Petco Love as part of their Petco Love Stories campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Catfish 100.1

Rare Monolithic Dome Home Can Be Found in New Hope, Alabama

Look at This Tricked Out Alabama Lake Martin Mansion Airbnb. Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mansion Gives You Straight Movie Star Vibes. Glamorous Escape Awaits at this Smith Lake, Alabama Cottage. Welcome to 11495 Malone Creek Rd, Gordo, AL 35466. Mentone, Alabama Cliff House Offers Mesmerizing Views of DeSoto Falls. Each step in...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Tidings of Yellowhammers: New Gallettes Cup Available

As we all know, it's the most wonderful time of the year. People are generally in a more giving mood. Light displays are all over the place. And of course, the holidays bring their own flavor to every city in Alabama. Of course, we're talking about the city of champions known as Tuscaloosa today, but what's brought about the holiday spirit?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Heroic War Veteran Mistreated At Tuscaloosa Restaurant

Athletes. Musicians. TikTok Influencers. Those are NOT heroes. Talented individuals absolutely. A hero is someone that has sacrificed so much, and sometimes their life, to serve our country. A few weeks ago, on Veterans Day, a Tuscaloosa family heard about a local restaurant honoring veterans. The restaurant is called Hooters...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
684
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy