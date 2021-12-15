ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli.

The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.

“It was a tender debut for my daughter Virginia and a show in which we symbolically took the hand of the world to finally turn the page,” says Bocelli, “bolstered by the magic of the spirit of Christmas, thanks to music that rose to prayer, dispensing smiles and positive energy.”

Bocelli will be performing “Hallelujah” again at the upcoming In Performance at the White House event, along with his daughter Virginia and son Matteo, which will be broadcast on Dec. 21 on PBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tjwO_0dNTDcPN00

Bocelli recently signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), which will include a series of recorded music and audiovisual projects, branding, music-related merchandising, and more between the artist and the Decca Records Group. “This agreement represents a great honor for me… and perhaps even a little for all of Italy, which through my songs I will continue to celebrate with the world,” says Bocelli. “With gratitude, I celebrate this new adventure, full of ideas, new projects, and of course music.”

Currently, on a North American tour, Bocelli will continue with more shows in Europe in 2022 before returning to the U.S. for his annual In Concert for Valentine’s tour in February.

“These are not just dates and concerts for me,” says Bocelli. “These are days of celebration in the calendar of my professional and personal life, as they give me the exhilarating confirmation that I continue to honor the mission, dream, and fulfillment of every artist: to be an ambassador for beauty, restoring some serenity, entering gently into people’s hearts and finding a space in the soundtrack of the lives of so many.”

Photo: Luca Rossetti / Shorefire

Karen
4d ago

his voice is clearly a gift from God! Such a talented family.....

Kathy Burkey Cortright
4d ago

Absolutely beautiful and breathtaking!! Just so amazing and done effortlessly!! ❤️🧡 I love them.

Madeline
4d ago

Beautifully sung as always! His daughter is gifted with voice as well!

