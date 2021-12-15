ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bonnie Raitt Set for ‘Just Like That’ Tour in 2022 with Lucinda Williams, NRBQ

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Bonnie Raitt will hit the road in 2022 for an extensive North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Just Like That…, out April 22.

Marking Raitt’s first live performances since 2019, the tour kicks off on March 28 in Modesto, CA, and will run through November with more venues and guest artists revealed in the coming months.

Joining Raitt during the April dates are rock quartet NRBQ with Lucinda Williams as a special guest for the May and June dates.

“I’m excited to share the stage with Lucinda,” said Raitt in a statement. “Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together next year. Can’t wait to hit the road.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7pyM_0dNTDKiP00

In conjunction with Raitt’s Green Highway campaign and the Guacamole Fund, the singer will also donate one dollar from every ticket sold to grassroots organizations focused on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and music education.

Bonnie Raitt will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Nominees reception on Jan. 30, 2022. The 10-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will join Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads at the 2022 ceremony.

For a full list of 2022 Just Like That… tour dates click here.

Photo: Susan J. Weiand / Shorefire

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Sly & Robbie’s Robbie Shakespeare Dead At 68

Robbie Shakespeare, the Jamaican bassist and producer who was half of the hugely prolific and important duo Sly & Robbie, has died. The Gleaner reports that Shakespeare died in a Florida hospital after undergoing kidney surgery. He was 68. Shakespeare grew up in Kingston, in a family full of musicians....
MUSIC
The Guardian

Robbie Shakespeare married funk and reggae to create a catalogue of classics

The death of the venerated Jamaican bassist Robbie Shakespeare at the age of 68 finally ends the incomparable partnership he forged with the drummer Sly Dunbar in the dingy nightclubs and hothouse recording studios of 1970s Kingston. Having backed virtually every reggae star and collaborated with an array of international A-listers that includes Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Joan Armatrading and Sinead O’Connor, as well as co-producing the career-defining hits of Grace Jones, Shakespeare was the belligerent yang to Dunbar’s yin, a brawny, chain-smoking musician whose consistently meaty bass lines belied a mercurial temperament. With his style defined by a melodiousness that referenced a love of jazz, soul, and rock’n’roll, Shakespeare leaves a vast catalogue, peppered with stone-cold classics.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Exclusive Premiere: Shooter Jennings Remembers Fallen Friend on New Single, “Gene’s Song”

Confidence is an important thing when one is creating something new. To (metaphorically) birth something into the world requires strength and a sense of assuredness that what you’re bringing deserves to be there. But how one achieves confidence can be a touch-and-go situation. And confidence itself is precarious; it’s easily broken. Any artist will tell you that. But one who can also speak eloquently about the idea from myriad vantage points is the 42-year-old Nashville, Tennessee-born Shooter Jennings.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Hampton
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Selena
American Songwriter

The 41 Best Albums of 2021

While we are still battling back from the most unprecedented years in modern history, 2021 was another jam-packed, wild time… especially for all things music. As the world is slowly opening up with more folks getting the COVID vaccine and boosters, the entertainment industry is getting back in full swing.
MUSIC
smilepolitely.com

Lucinda Williams to play Virginia Theatre on February 15th

On February 15th, 2022, the legendary singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams will grace the stage of the Virginia Theatre. Known for her gritty voice and powerful storytelling, Williams seemlessly blends folk, blues, rock, and country to create a soulful, unique sound. She put out her first album in 1978 and has been making music ever since. Her 1999 album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road won her the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
PERFORMING ARTS
KTLO

Bonnie Raitt to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

Bonnie Raitt will be starting the new year with an impressive new honor the night before the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that she’ll receive its Lifetime Achievement Award. The award celebrates those who “made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording,” per...
CELEBRITIES
Sub Pop Records

Bria shares an official new video for their Lucinda Williams Cover of “Fruits Of My Labour”

Tomorrow, December 10th marks the physical release of Cuntry Covers Vol. 1, the debut from Toronto-based band Bria. This six-song EP of country classics features the standout covers “Green Rocky Road” (Karen Dalton), “Dreaming My Dreams With You” (Waylon Jennings) and “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore” (The Walker Brothers.) To celebrate the physical release, the band has shared a new video for the famed Lucinda Williams song “Fruits of My Labour.” You can watch the official video by clicking here.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrbq#Music Education#North American#The Guacamole Fund#Social Justice
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Stand Back” by Stevie Nicks

It was Jan. 29, 1983, and Stevie Nicks just got married to Kim Anderson. On a drive to Santa Barbara for their honeymoon, Prince’s 1982 hit “Little Red Corvette” came on the radio, and the newlyweds pulled over to buy a tape recorder so Nicks could capture the melody and song in her head on a demo before it was lost.
MUSIC
ecurrent.com

Lucinda Williams Headlining Benefit Concert in Ann Arbor

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams will be headlining a benefit concert at The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor in February. The show will mark the 40th anniversary of The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program and has raised more than $120,000 for the organization since it began in 2010. Each winter, performers gather at The Ark along with a growing list of local and community sponsors to donate their musical talents and concert profits to support the meal program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
udiscovermusic.com

Bonnie Raitt Confirms Huge 2022 North American Tour And New Album

Bonnie Raitt has announced an extensive North American tour to begin in March, with dates stretching until November. Tickets for the March and April shows are now on sale, with other dates on sale from Friday (17). The tour will support the Grammy-winning singer and guitarist’s upcoming 18th studio album,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Review: Motown Singer Mary Wilson Gets A Supreme Anthology

As the only member of the Supremes to be in every incarnation of the group (she started with the Primettes and continued through Diana Ross leaving and the group’s final years), Mary Wilson holds a unique place in the history of Motown’s music. Her unexpected death in Feb. 2021 at 77 ended a remarkable and often inspirational career that found her adding author and political activist to her impressive vocal talents.
THEATER & DANCE
Den of Geek

The Best Mike Nesmith Monkees Songs

Robert Michael Nesmith, who died at the age of 79, is best known as the member of the Monkees who wore the wool cap, but also one of the band’s premiere songwriters. Besides providing several hits, the songs kickstarted the made-for-TV band into a self-producing, songwriting team. The Monkees...
MUSIC
theaquarian.com

On The Record: Bruce Springsteen’s ‘No Nukes’ Concert, plus Eric Clapton, a Fred Neil Tribute, & More

Though the 1979 recording that resulted from that September’s No Nukes benefit concert filled three LPs, it barely scratched the surface of the performances at that event by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. It included only their version of “Stay,” the 1960 Maurice Williams hit, which featured contributions from Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, and singer Rosemary Butler; and a super-high-octane medley that combined a bit of Little Richard’s “Good Golly Miss Molly” with nods to the Mitch Ryder versions of “C.C. Rider,” “Devil with the Blue Dress,” and “Jenny Take a Ride.” Not a single Springsteen original was featured.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Singer-songwriter Melanie: ‘Woodstock was unbelievably frightening’

Melanie remembers the day she busked in London well. The year was 1983 and the concert she was to play had been cancelled due to unsatisfactory ticket sales. So she was sitting with friends, drinking Pimm’s, when someone called to tell her that fans had congregated outside the Royal Albert Hall. “I thought, I’m just going to grab my guitar and go over there and sing,” she tells me by phone from her home in Tennessee. And so she did. The police arrived to move her on – and shortly thereafter, the headlines spun.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy