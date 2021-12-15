ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 3 Winners of the 2021 American Songwriter Song Contest + 10 Honorable Mentions

By American Songwriter
 4 days ago
After combing through our Top 50 song finalists for American Songwriter’s 2nd Annual Song Contest with a fine-tuned ear, we have the winners and honorable mentions. This year’s winning class is a strong showing of lyricism, technical skill, and talent.

Our judges panel was thoroughly impressed. Listen below for the top three winners and ten honorable mentions.

This year’s contest is sponsored by DistroKid, Play MPE, and LiveXLive.

First Place:

“Walk” written and performed by Lauryn Marie

Second Place:

“This Could Be My Last Song” written and performed by Frank Watkinson

Third Place:

“Right At The Wrong Time” written and performed by Jade Steg

Ready to Enter the 2022 Song Contest?

American Songwriter’s 2022 Song Contest is now accepting entries! Get your songs in front of top artists and A&R executives and your chance to win $10,000

Honorable Mentions (listed in no particular order):

“Red Robin” – written and performed by Clark Richard

“Home Songs” – written and performed by Lyndy Butler

“Reasons” – written by Daphne Browdy and Scott Borrell; performed by Daphne Browdy

“What Got Into You” – written and performed by Kieran Rhodes

“Better” – written by Matty Mullins, McKenna Risch, & Micah Kuiper; performed by MCKNA

“I’m Only Me (When I’m Not Sober)” – written and performed by Abigail Barlow

“No Escape” – written by Rose Arianna Buchwald-McGlennon; performed by Rose McGlennon

“Don’t Look Down” – written by Sam Gyllenhaal, John Cirillo, and Nicole Lewis; performed by the Sam Gyllenhaal Band

“What If” – written by Courtney Stahl, Jesse Carmichael, and Stephen Stahl; performed by YVR

“Carry Me” – written by Gerry Hirschfeld and Kevin Griffin; performed by Wax Owls

Feature photo of Lauryn Marie by @emossphotography.

