ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hawkeye Episode 5: Fans React to the True Identity of Maya's 'Uncle'

By Bri Constantino
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have eagerly been awaiting the premiere of Hawkeye's fifth episode and while the series has constantly delivered since its debut, Episode 5 is quite a crucial entry in the show and for a full week, everyone has been buzzing about the latest episode, especially after...

epicstream.com

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Florence Pugh Reveals New Piercing Ahead of Imminent 'Hawkeye' Debut

Florence Pugh is set to make her Hawkeye debut soon, and the Oscar nominee is celebrating with a new piercing. Pugh shared a series of photos on her Instagram account documenting her new septum piercing, noting how painful the process was. "When you wanna be a cool grown-up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint," Pugh wrote. "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty [Zoe Lister Jones] to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS. Warning – last slide will make your stomach scream."
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Method Man Eyes Marvel Role: 'I Got The Shirt-Off Action Film Thing'

Method Man currently stars as a defense attorney in 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, but he’s planning on taking his acting career to new heights. During a recent interview with Insider, he talked about his health and fitness journey and how it ties in with his goal of becoming an action hero — specifically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Identity#Wilson Fist Aka Kingpin#Mcu#The Tracksuit Mafia
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
New York Post

‘Black Panther’ fans want Chadwick Boseman role recast for sequel amid Leticia Wright drama

This would break one of Marvel’s cardinal rules. With the “Black Panther” sequel plagued by rumors and backlash about star Leticia Wright’s purported anti-vaxxer views, Marvel fans have proposed a controversial way to refocus everyone’s attention — by recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’ titular role. That would mean breaking Marvel’s vow to not cast another T’Challa following the actor’s tragic death.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Marvel Netflix Character Officially Returning to the MCU

Marvel Studios will bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. This had been speculated for months, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the rumors while promoting the next MCU movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox starred as the Man Without Fear in the critically acclaimed three-season Daredevil show produced for Netflix from 2015 to 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeremy Renner Geeks Out About Hawkeye's Awesome Ant-Man Reference

Spoilers for the third episode of Hawkeye, "Echo," lie ahead. Hawkeye has been feeding fans’ hunger for Marvel Cinematic Universe content as of late. And like some of its fellow MCU Disney+ shows, the miniseries appeared to really hit its stride with the third episode. While the installment formally introduced Tracksuit Mafia boss Maya Lopez, it also featured a sweet Ant-Man reference. Fans were likely excited by the amazing moment, and this was definitely true for lead actor Jeremy Renner, who really let his inner comic nerd out while talking about it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Shares Adorable Photo of His Daughter on Set During Filming

The version of Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been established as a family man over the years, preferring to spend time with his wife and children on a remote farm instead of living at the beach or in the city like some other Avengers. The man who plays the MCU's Hawkeye shares some of those sentiments. Jeremy Renner has never shied away from talking about his family in interviews or on social media, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that he brings his kids along to the set when there's an opportunity to spend the day together.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Hailee Steinfeld To Lead Young Avengers Movie On Disney Plus

Written by Edwin Francisco and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Hailee Steinfeld will headline a Young Avengers film for Disney Plus. Insiders reveal Young Avengers is planned for Disney Plus. At this point, it’s not set for theatrical release. Marvel Studios doesn’t want general audiences confused....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy