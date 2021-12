There is something about yearly traditions, whether it is religious or not, that link us to our past, present and future. This time of year can also bring a lot of stress and heartache. Tradition is wonderful, but if or when things change those traditions, it can feel painful or like a loss. Even if things are going categorically well for some families, that doesn't insulate them from the stress to perform, or the pressure to meet any and all expectations.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO