It worked twice for CSKA of the KHL recently, but it did not work here. In the final game of the Channel One Cup between Russia and Finland, Russia decided to pull its goaltender in the last minute of the game to try and get the win. CSKA coach Sergei Fedorov ended up winning two games in a row with the move in the KHL. However, Finland would end up with the win in this one. The team didn't actually score. The puck came out on a rebound and was snagged by a Finnish player, who managed to get ahead of the Russian defenders and in on a breakaway. He was tripped before getting a shot off and the officials decided to award him the automatic goal. Finland would take the Channel One Cup. Winners and runners-up are decided by standings and goal differentials in the round robin tournament.

HOCKEY ・ 17 HOURS AGO