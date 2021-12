Here we go again! The Oilers will be trying to snap out of their losing streak tonight as they wrap up their homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Oilers have scored just six goals over the course of this miserable five-game home stretch. They’ll need to get some offence tonight if they want to finally get back in the win column. As always, Caroline and Tyler are here to give you everything that you need on game day with another Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre-Game Show!

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO