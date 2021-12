HILLSBOROUGH – TrackX has raised more than $6.3 million from 11 investors, and could raise up to a total of $7.5 million, according to a new SEC filing. The Hillsborough-based company provides instrument-tracking software and last raised capital in 2017. At that time, the company did not have a website, but it had filed for a trademark, noting it produced hardware and software for “generating and manipulating” images taken by medical devices.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO