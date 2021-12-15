ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kip Lewis

By Ryan Chapman
 3 days ago
Kip Lewis

Hometown: Carthage, TX

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Position: LB

School: Carthage High School

Evaluation: No player may enjoy being coached by Brent Venables more in the 2022 class than Kip Lewis. The Carthage product is the spitting image of the modern linebacker who can cover sideline-to-sideline with ease. Lewis is a nice open field tackler, and will be comfortable playing in space in both the Big 12 and the SEC. Along with his ability to drop back into coverage, Lewis is able to step up in the run game and deliver punishing blows as well, and is an all-around nice get for the Sooners.

