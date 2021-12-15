ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Signing Day: WR Nicholas Anderson

By Ryan Chapman
 4 days ago
Name: Nicholas Anderson

Hometown: Katy, TX

Height: 6-3.5

Weight: 195

Position: WR

School: Katy High School

Ranking: No. 23-ranked wide receiver by SI All-American

Evaluation: The younger brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson was a late flip to Oklahoma from Oregon, and the Sooners will be happy they were able to keep the younger Anderson in the family. Another big-bodied target, Nicholas Anderson will be another matchup problem for secondaries during his stay in Norman. Much like his older brother, he’s a major threat in the open field due to his quick twitch and elusiveness, and he should be a positive asset to the Oklahoma running game with his ability to be an impact blocker downfield.

