If you’ve been with your partner or spouse for decades, you may have noticed that your lives are more intertwined as time goes on. Maybe you anticipate their coffee order after hearing it every morning, or you just know how to cheer them up at the end of a bad day. Now, researchers say that being together with someone for a long time can lead to a fascinating physiological change: Couples heart rates begin to sync.

