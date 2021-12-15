Catherine J. Marshall, 61, of Bristol

PORTSMOUTH — Santa may have finished his tractor rounds around town, but kids will have another chance to meet with him this Saturday at St. John’s Lodge, 81 Sprague St. Samantha Younger, owner and creator of Rockin’ Mama Organic Beauty of Portsmouth, also runs the Local Maker’s Market, an artisans’ market at the Lodge. There have been eight local markets this season, and the last event of the year will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

