Samsara prices at top of range, crashes through $10B valuation mark in public debut

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. In selling 35 million shares, the company had gross initial proceeds of $805 million from its IPO. That number could scale by 5.25 million shares, or $120.75 million...

Seekingalpha.com

Forafric to go public via a SPAC deal at $300 million valuation

Forafric, a leading African agribusiness, to go public in SPAC deal via Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ). Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'. Forafric provides entire agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products....
TechCrunch

Kurly lands $210M pre-IPO at a $3.3B valuation months after its last funding

The latest funding brings its total raised to approximately $761 million and values the company at $3.3 billion. The Seoul-based startup that provides next-day grocery delivery services across the country will use the fresh capital to advance its data infrastructure and logistics service and recruit talent. The news comes on...
TechCrunch

Gopuff, the instant grocery startup, is raising $1.5B in a convertible note at up to a $40B valuation, ahead of going public as soon as mid-2022

From what we understand, the funding is being structured as a “Series X” convertible note from Guggenheim Partners. Other investors are not being disclosed. The size and nature of the raise, as a convertible note, is a strong indicator that this is a round being raised ahead of a liquidity event for Philadelphia-based Gopuff, most likely an IPO that could happen as soon as mid-2022.
CNBC

Samsara begin trading at $23, with an $11 billion valuation

Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss the company in its first day of trading as the stock opens at $23 a share with an $11 billion valuation. Biswas explains what the company does, how it helps alleviate supply chain pressures and more.
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
automotive-fleet.com

Samsara Goes Public

Samsara Inc. announced on Dec. 15 the pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23 per share.This gives the company a valuation of about $11.5 billion. The shares began trading on the New York Stock...
TechCrunch

Space SPACs and the Public Market

We saw a number of space companies go public this past year, and many took the SPAC merger route to get there. Redwire, Rocket Lab and Astra will talk about their respective paths to the public markets, and what it’s meant for their companies and the industry.
MarketRealist

Samsara IPO: IOT Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

While there was a brief lull in U.S. IPO markets around Thanksgiving week, December is looking like another busy month. After HashiCorp and Nu Holdings, there are listings from Samsara and Bionomics. What’s the date and price for the Samsara IPO and what valuation is the company seeking?. Article...
MarketRealist

Tega Industries Has a Strong Public Debut—Share Price, Explained

Mills are crucial in manufacturing materials and resources for people’s everyday needs. Tega Industries ensures that the quality of these mills stays in the best shape possible. The name Tega Industries might not sound familiar to the average consumer, but global companies around the world, especially in the Middle East, are familiar with the mill manufacturing company. Its success has led to a successful IPO where its share prices are much higher than its issue price.
Benzinga

Samsara Stock

Are you looking to buy an IPO? With Sofi Active Invest you can participate in upcoming IPOs before they trade on an exchange. If any episode from the classic archives of The Twilight Zone is most emblematic of the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would surely be “Time Enough at Last.” An avid bookworm whose occupation as a bank teller increasingly interrupts his ultimate passion in literary fantasy, Henry Bemis — played by Burgess Meredith — fortuitously survives a massive nuclear explosion.
Reuters

Harley to take EV unit public via SPAC deal as valuations soar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc's (HOG.N) electric-motorcycle division will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valued at $1.77 billion, the company said on Monday, as the 118-year old brand bets on younger customers to boost volumes. The company launched LiveWire earlier this year,...
FXStreet.com

Sandbox price sets triple top as SAND prepares to crash

Sandbox price has erected three swing highs along the $5.64 barrier, hinting at a triple top setup. If SAND breaches through the $4.76 support floor, it will likely retest $3.88, constituting a 25% crash. A higher high above $6.07 will invalidate the bullish thesis, indicating the bulls are back for...
Seekingalpha.com

Getty Images to go public through SPAC merger at $4.8B valuation

Visual content creator, Getty Images has entered into a business combination with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB). Upon closing of the transaction, Getty Images will become a publicly traded company, and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol "GETY." The business...
itechpost.com

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Meme Coins Fall Out of Top 10, Will They Crash?

As a result of a catastrophic crypto crash the past week, all of the top cryptocurrencies had plunged in value. While some tokens had recovered from their price slump and new emerging altcoins are gaining value, the recent crash continues to take its toll on two prominent cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices continue to languish in the doldrums.
