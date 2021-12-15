'Come home clear' call to returning Dumfries and Galloway students

Coronavirus guidance for schools will be slightly updated for when pupils return in the new year, with an increased focus on ventilation and keeping different groups of children apart.The government is advising schools to group pupils in an attempt to minimise contact and the potential spread of the virus and discourages large group gatherings such as assemblies.However, the updated grouping guidance will not be applicable for pupils on transport to and from school because of “significant operational difficulties”.Existing measures such as face coverings, physical distancing for teachers and testing will be retained, but the guidance aims to reduce the “blanket...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO