'Come home clear' call to returning Dumfries and Galloway students

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHS Dumfries and Galloway has urged students to "come home clear" of Covid if they are returning to the region for Christmas. The health board asked people coming back home to take a lateral flow test before their journey. It said there was a...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Second bird flu outbreak in Dumfries and Galloway

A second avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at premises in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish government has announced. Temporary control zones have been set up at the site in Kirtlebridge to limit the risk of spreading the disease. On Monday, a flock of 22,000 hens in nearby Kirkpatrick Fleming...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: NHS Dumfries and Galloway records first suspected Omicron cases

The first suspected Omicron cases have been recorded in Dumfries and Galloway. The region's health board said "fewer than five" cases had been identified but the number was expected to "rapidly increase". Director of Public Health Valerie White said it was "only ever a matter of time" before the variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oakland Press

Lake Orion to require clear backpacks when students return

When Lake Orion High School students return to the building on Monday, Dec. 13, they will be required to use clear backpacks. When Lake Orion High School students return to the building on Monday, Dec. 13, they will be required to use clear backpacks. It’s a fairly common move after...
LAKE ORION, MI
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Students in Guyana to Return to Classrooms in January

Guyana’s Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced Wednesday that when the next school term begins in January 2022, all students in Grades 8 to 12 will be expected to return to full-day face-to-face classes, once the Ministry of Health approves. She said the rotation, shift and blended learning methods...
EDUCATION
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS Spending Nearly $450,000 On Clear Backpacks For Students

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Receipts obtained by WCCB show CMS ordered 46,000 clear backpacks from Office Depot for $441,000. Carolyn McGrath is a CMS parent and works in security, working for a company that partners with schools to promote safety. “I think it could be a minimal deterrent in some...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Coronavirus guidance for schools tweaked ahead of pupils’ return

Coronavirus guidance for schools will be slightly updated for when pupils return in the new year, with an increased focus on ventilation and keeping different groups of children apart.The government is advising schools to group pupils in an attempt to minimise contact and the potential spread of the virus and discourages large group gatherings such as assemblies.However, the updated grouping guidance will not be applicable for pupils on transport to and from school because of “significant operational difficulties”.Existing measures such as face coverings, physical distancing for teachers and testing will be retained, but the guidance aims to reduce the “blanket...
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

