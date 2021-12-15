Kim Kardashian Reveals Adorable Texts From Nephew Mason, 12, Warning North, 8, Not To Go Live On TikTok

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Mason Disick advised Kim Kardashian to stop his cousin North West from going live on TikTok again, after North gave a house tour on the app without permission.

Mason Disick, 12, is always looking out for his KarJenner cousins, including North West, 8. North went live on her TikTok account on Sunday (Dec. 12) to give a tour of her family’s residence in Hidden Hills, California, but the livestream was cut once her mom Kim Kardashian, 41, told North she’s “not allowed to” do that. Mason intervened after the incident when he texted his famous aunt and advised her to prohibit North from going live on TikTok ever again. Kim ended up sharing a screenshot of the adorable messages, which can be seen below, on her Instagram Story on December 14, in honor of Mason’s 12th birthday.

Mason’s first text read, “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.” Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s eldest child added, “Just in case for safety.” Kim agreed with Mason when she responded to her nephew: “I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but It could be good if you talk to her about it.”

In response, Mason said he’d “love” to discuss things further with North the “next time” he comes to their home. “I would love that! Thank you! Sleep over soon?” the SKIMS founder said back. Alongside the screenshotted message, Kim wrote, “a helpful king” with a crown emoji on her IG Story. She also shared numerous photos of Mason, as well as his little brother Reign Disick, 7, who was also born on Dec. 14, to celebrate their birthdays.

Kim Kardashian & North West (Photo: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

North launched her TikTok account, which she shares jointly with her mother, in November. The account has racked up over 2 million followers and features clips of North hanging with Kim, her siblings Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, and some of her cousins, such as True Thompson, 3, and Penelope Disick, 9. North’s dad, Kanye West, 44, hasn’t popped up in any of his daughter’s footage yet. The Donda rapper has been co-parenting his four kids with Kim, who just recently filed paperwork requesting she be declared “legally single” and be allowed to drop the “West” from her name.