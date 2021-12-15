ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foothills And Sierra Expected To Receive Dumping Of Snow Over Next 24 Hours

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm warning goes into effect at 10 a.m....

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Dry Until Some Light Mountain Snow Returns In Time For Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday started off with a beautiful sunrise around much of Colorado. Laurie Talbott snapped this picture in Winter Park. We had just enough mid and high-level cloud cover to create some vivid colors. Sunrise in Winter Park on Sunday. (credit: Laurie Talbott) It will be dry all around the state today if you need to get out and about. The only hazard you might run into would be some gusty wind in and near the mountains and foothills. If you do run into any wind, the speeds won’t be anything like what we saw last week, averaging in the...
