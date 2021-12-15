ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Why Black women with ovarian cancer require greater focus

By Sophia George, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProviding equal access to care will not by itself equalize outcomes between Black and white women. Sophia George is a breast- and ovarian-cancer researcher at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System in Florida. You have full access to this article via your...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Cytalux (pafolacianine), an imaging drug intended to assist surgeons in identifying ovarian cancer lesions. The drug is designed to improve the ability to locate additional ovarian cancerous tissue that is normally difficult to detect during surgery. Cytalux is indicated for use in...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Palbociclib Treatment Supported for Black and Hispanic Patients With HR+, HER2- Beast Cancer

Data from a pooled analysis confirm that patients who self-identify as Black or Hispanic can safely benefit from treatment with palbociclib plus endocrine therapy for hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. For patients with hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer who identify as either Black or Hispanic, a pooled...
CANCER
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: Know the symptoms of ovarian cancer to catch it early

Only about 20% of ovarian cancers are found early, according to the American Cancer Society. The main reason is the symptoms can be quite vague. More than 21,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year, and almost 14,000 will die from it. It's the fifth deadliest cancer among women.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
CANCER
The Press

BridGene Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre to Discover Targets and Small Molecule Drug Candidates for Ovarian Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced a research collaboration agreement with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac), a world leading research, education, and treatment center in Melbourne, Australia. Under the collaboration, Peter Mac and BridGene will establish a drug discovery program harnessing Peter Mac's ovarian chemoresistance phenotypic screening and BridGene's proprietary IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization) Chemoproteomics platform to discover new targets and small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of chemoresistant ovarian cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combining DNMT and HDAC6 inhibitors increases anti-tumor immune signaling and decreases tumor burden in ovarian cancer

S.M., A.S., M.L.-A., A.V., and K.B.C. designed the experiments. S.M., A.S., S.G., M.H., P.T.A., S.C., E.P., K.R., N.D., and A.Y. performed experiments. J.L. and W.Z. provided cisplatin-resistant cell lines IGROV-1 CR and SKOV3 CR. S.M., A.S., S.G., A.V., and K.B.C. wrote, edited, and revised the manuscript. The original Article and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

BT5528 Shows Tolerability in Urothelial and Ovarian Cancer

Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations of BT5528 treatment, suggesting tumor penetration in a standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial. Tolerability and dose efficacy findings were determined for BT5528, a first-in class bicyclic peptide conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), in a phase 1/2 trial (NCT04180371) in patients with advanced malignancies associated with erythropoietinproducing hepatocellular A2 (EphA2) expression. The results were presented by Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, associate director of the Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, during the American Association for Cancer Research-National Cancer Institute- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.1 Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations, suggesting tumor penetration in the standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
Nature.com

Innovative therapies to tackle platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. In the late 1990s, oncologists found a winning combination for treating ovarian cancer. When given alongside a drug, called paclitaxel, that blocks cell division, the platinum-based chemotherapy cisplatin succeeded in shrinking and killing off tumours left after surgery in 70–80% of patients. Since then, this combination has been the treatment of choice for high-grade serous ovarian cancer, the most common and deadliest form of the disease. “The upfront response rates to these therapies are so high that if you had to pick a single drug, hands down, it would be platinum,” says Anil Sood, a gynaecological oncologist and researcher at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clarifying the burden of ovarian cancer

Standardizing medical data collection across the globe could yield valuable insights into the distribution of this often-fatal disease. Andrada Fiscutean is a freelance journalist in Bucharest, Romania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In one of the largest oncology clinics in northern Nigeria, a ragged notebook...
CANCER
Nature.com

The relationship between objective app engagement and medication adherence in asthma and COPD: a retrospective analysis

Digital health tools can promote disease self-management, but the association of smartphone app engagement and medication adherence is unclear. We assessed the relationship between objective smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in adults with asthma and COPD. We retrospectively analyzed data from participants enrolled in a digital self-management platform for asthma and COPD. Eligible adults had a smartphone and a paired electronic medication monitor (EMM). Longitudinal, mixed-effects logistic regressions estimated the relationship between daily app engagement (app opens, session duration) and daily controller medication use. Data from 2309 participants (71% asthma; 29% COPD) was analyzed. Opening the app (vs. not opening the app) was associated with significantly greater odds (OR (95% CI)) of using controller medications in asthma (2.08 (1.98, 2.19)) and COPD (1.61 (1.49, 1.75). Longer session duration was also associated with greater odds of using controller medications in asthma and COPD, but the odds of use attenuated with longer session duration in COPD. This study presents a novel assessment of the relationship between objectively-measured smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in asthma and COPD. Such insights may help develop targeted digital health tools and interventions.
CELL PHONES
cancernetwork.com

Cytoreductive Surgery Plus Chemo Yields Longer OS vs Chemo Alone in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Patients with recurrent ovarian cancer achieved a greater survival benefit after undergoing cytoreductive surgery plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone. Treatment with cytoreductive surgery and chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, according to data from the DESKTOP III trial (NCT01166737).1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Impact of cancer treatment on fertility in women

In the United States, approximately 125,000 women of reproductive age (15–45 years old) were diagnosed with cancer in 2018, according to the National Cancer Institute Survival, Epidemiology, and End Results database. Thanks to improvements in cancer research that have led to more effective treatments and better prevention and early detection methods, more than 80% of those women will become long-term survivors of their cancer diagnosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Older age increases the risk of revision and perioperative complications after high tibial osteotomy for unicompartmental knee osteoarthritis

Among various patient risk factors affecting survival after high tibial osteotomy (HTO), the ideal age limit for HTO is unclear. This study was performed to evaluate the effect of age on survival rate and complications after HTO for medial unicompartmental osteoarthritis. Among of 61,145 HTO patients from Korean National Health Insurance database, 41,112 patients underwent the procedure before the age of 60Â years (Group A), 13,895 patients between the age of 60 and 65Â years (Group B), and 6138 patients after the age of 65Â years (Group C). We compared the survival rate in person-years among the three groups from the date of primary surgery until subsequent total knee arthroplasty. Perioperative complications were also recorded. The adjusted hazard ratio (HR) were calculated using the multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression model, adjusting for the potential confounders: age, sex, type of medical insurance, region of residence, hospital type, comorbidities, and Charlson comorbidity index score. The total number of HTO increased 6.5-fold, especially in patients aged"‰>"‰65Â years (by 8.2-fold) from 2008 to 2018. The overall revision rate was 4.2% in Group A, 6.4% in Group B, and 7.3% in Group C. The 5- and 10-year revision rate was significantly lower in Group A (p"‰<"‰0.001), but no difference between Groups B and C. After adjusting for potential confounders, multivariable regression analysis revealed that revision rate was significantly lower in Group A than Group B (HR: 0.57; p"‰<"‰0.0001), but no difference between Groups B and C. The incidence of complications was also significantly lower in Group A than in other groups. The inferior survival rate and more perioperative complications after HTO was found in old patients (aged"‰â‰¥"‰60Â years) than in young patients. Therefore, the patient age is one of the predicting factors for a high risk of failure after HTO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER

