Why Black women with ovarian cancer require greater focus

Among various patient risk factors affecting survival after high tibial osteotomy (HTO), the ideal age limit for HTO is unclear. This study was performed to evaluate the effect of age on survival rate and complications after HTO for medial unicompartmental osteoarthritis. Among of 61,145 HTO patients from Korean National Health Insurance database, 41,112 patients underwent the procedure before the age of 60Â years (Group A), 13,895 patients between the age of 60 and 65Â years (Group B), and 6138 patients after the age of 65Â years (Group C). We compared the survival rate in person-years among the three groups from the date of primary surgery until subsequent total knee arthroplasty. Perioperative complications were also recorded. The adjusted hazard ratio (HR) were calculated using the multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression model, adjusting for the potential confounders: age, sex, type of medical insurance, region of residence, hospital type, comorbidities, and Charlson comorbidity index score. The total number of HTO increased 6.5-fold, especially in patients aged"‰>"‰65Â years (by 8.2-fold) from 2008 to 2018. The overall revision rate was 4.2% in Group A, 6.4% in Group B, and 7.3% in Group C. The 5- and 10-year revision rate was significantly lower in Group A (p"‰<"‰0.001), but no difference between Groups B and C. After adjusting for potential confounders, multivariable regression analysis revealed that revision rate was significantly lower in Group A than Group B (HR: 0.57; p"‰<"‰0.0001), but no difference between Groups B and C. The incidence of complications was also significantly lower in Group A than in other groups. The inferior survival rate and more perioperative complications after HTO was found in old patients (aged"‰â‰¥"‰60Â years) than in young patients. Therefore, the patient age is one of the predicting factors for a high risk of failure after HTO.

