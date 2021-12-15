ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jimmie Johnson to run Indy 500 and full IndyCar schedule

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IikzM_0dNTBarB00
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson stands in the doorway of the team hauler at Road Atlanta Raceway in Braselton, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, talking with Chad Knaus, right, his former crew chief, and Gary Nelson, team manager of the IMSA sports car Action Express Racing team. Johnson and Knaus have long had an on-and-off relationship that ended in 2019 after 17 seasons together. The two have been reunited by work four times this season as Knaus has run a sports car team that Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports put together in partnership with Action Express for four IMSA endurance sports car races this year. Both say their relationship is currently in a good place. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

Jimmie Johnson will enter the Indianapolis 500 next year and run a full IndyCar schedule.

The seven-time NASCAR champion had been speeding toward the Indy 500 decision he finally announced Wednesday since he moved to IndyCar earlier this year. Johnson ran only the road and street courses in his first season of open-wheel racing because of safety concerns he had about ovals.

But as he settled into his new job with Chip Ganassi Racing, Johnson grew more comfortable with the car, series safety enhancements and, ultimately, racing on ovals. He tested at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, but still played coy about committing to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Johnson will enter all 17 races on next year’s IndyCar schedule in the No. 48 with sponsorship again from Carvana.

“I’m really excited about this next chapter of my career and competing in the No. 48 with Carvana for the 2022 season,” Johnson said. “The safety of these cars has come so far, and after I tested the ovals at Texas and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I realized this was a challenge I wanted to undertake.”

Johnson, who turned 46 in September, walked away from NASCAR at the end of the 2020 season to become an IndyCar rookie. He ran 12 races and finished a career-best 17th at the season finale in Long Beach.

He will be teammates again in 2022 with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, six-time champion Scott Dixon and former Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson. Tony Kanaan in 2021 ran the four ovals in the No. 48 when Johnson was not in the car. Kanaan is expected to again run at least the Indy 500, although there was no announcement Wednesday on his schedule.

“We are very happy about Jimmie running the whole 2022 season,” team owner Chip Ganassi said. “With all the experience he has on ovals from his NASCAR career and adding it to his 2021 experience in an Indy car, we think the IndyCar ovals will play right into his strength.”

Carvana increased its sponsorship of Johnson so that he can run the full season. It will be the primary partner for 16 of the 17 races on the schedule. The American Legion will be the primary sponsor on the No. 48 at Iowa Speedway in July.

“I’m thankful for Chip, Carvana and all who made this possible,” Johnson said. “Last season was so incredible for me and I made a lot of progress, so I know I can be competitive on tracks that I have experience on. I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500, it’s a childhood dream come true.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

This 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 Could Have Dominated NASCAR

Ford’s 427 cubic-inch single overhead cam (SOHC) V8 was engineered specifically to dominate NASCAR’s super speedways, but alas, it was a bit too good to accomplish that goal. After seeing this legendary powerplant nestled under the hood of a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, NASCAR owner Bill France dubbed it “too exotic” and banned the SOHC 427 from competition. However, this 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 SOHC homologation prototype that on display at the 2021 SEMA Show lives on as a reminder of what could have been.
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson snubbed in driver rankings?

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson wasn’t ranked where you might expect in Autosport’s “Top 50 drivers” list for 2021, despite having had one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport. Autosport released their annual “Top 50 drivers” list for the 2021 season,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Honest Admission

Few NASCAR drivers have faced as much outside scrutiny and pressure as Bubba Wallace in recent years. The 23XI Racing driver was the only Black driver at the sport’s highest level. He’s also now driving for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s racing team. Wallace, though, has made...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Loeb/Gutierrez top qualifying for Extreme E finale

The X44 Extreme E team completed another dominant qualifying performance in Extreme E Season One by adding the fastest time in Qualifying Two to the best time in Q1 at the Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, UK. Cristina Gutierrez drove the car for the first two tours of the three-lap...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Jimmie Johnson
racer.com

NASCAR set for 670hp at most tracks for 2022

During the final day of Next Gen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced a horsepower change for the 2022 Cup Series. NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said teams would likely run 670hp engines at all tracks next season except for the superspeedways of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. It may also run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is undergoing a reprofile and repave.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Rumble in Fort Wayne Results: December 17, 2021

Tony Stewart runs a midget indoors at the Ft Wayne, Indiana bullring. The Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum EXPO Center. Fort Wayne, Indiana is set to host bullring kart and midget racing on a 1/6-mile track. View 2021 Rumble in Ft Wayne results...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

687K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy