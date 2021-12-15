ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Innovative therapies to tackle platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

By Amanda B. Keener, View author publications, Google Scholar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. In the late 1990s, oncologists found a winning combination for treating ovarian cancer. When given alongside a drug, called paclitaxel, that blocks cell division, the platinum-based chemotherapy cisplatin succeeded in shrinking and killing off tumours left after surgery in 70–80% of...

scitechdaily.com

FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Cytalux (pafolacianine), an imaging drug intended to assist surgeons in identifying ovarian cancer lesions. The drug is designed to improve the ability to locate additional ovarian cancerous tissue that is normally difficult to detect during surgery. Cytalux is indicated for use in...
technologynetworks.com

Reprograming Cells To Treat Drug-Resistant Cancers

Scientists at KAIST believe they may have found a way to reverse an aggressive, treatment-resistant type of breast cancer into a less dangerous kind that responds well to treatment. The study involved the use of mathematical models to untangle the complex genetic and molecular interactions that occur in the two types of breast cancer, but could be extended to find ways for treating many others. The study’s findings were published in the journal Cancer Research.
Newswise

Exploring New Cancer Therapies that use a Patient’s Immune System to Fight Tumors

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., December 9, 2021 – Research underway at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will contribute to the development of new cancer treatments that are based on the administration of cancer-fighting immune cells to patients. This type of treatment is known as adoptive cell therapy. Healthy volunteers with no history of cancer are being sought to contribute blood cells that may be used in the development of cancer clinical trials.
MedCity News

BMS joins off the shelf cancer therapy chase with Immatics’ T cell-engaging drug

The first cancer cell therapies were personalized treatments made by isolating and engineering a patient’s own T cells in the lab—a complex, cumbersome, and expensive process. A slew of companies are pursuing off-the-shelf biologic drugs that could be easier to produce and quicker to administer. Bristol Myers Squibb is adding a prospect to its pipeline with a deal for rights to an Immatics drug that’s approaching its first test in humans.
MedicalXpress

CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing boosts effectiveness of ultrasound cancer therapy

Sonodynamic therapy uses ultrasound in combination with drugs to release harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the site of a tumor. However, the treatment isn't very effective because cancer cells can activate antioxidant defense systems to counteract it. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have breached these defenses with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, allowing sonodynamic therapy to effectively shrink tumors in a mouse model of liver cancer.
Nature.com

Oncogenic microRNA-181d binding to OGT contributes to resistance of ovarian cancer cells to cisplatin

Ovarian cancer (OC), a common gynecological cancer, is characterized by a high malignant potential. MicroRNAs (miRNAs or miRs) have been associated with the chemo- or radiotherapeutic resistance of human malignancies. Herein, the current study set out to explore the regulatory mechanism of miR-181d involved in the cisplatin (DDP) resistance of OC cells. Firstly, in-situ hybridization method was performed to identify miR-181d expression in ovarian tissues of DDP-resistant or DDP-sensitive patients. In addition, miR-181d expression in A2780 cells and A2780/DDP cell lines was determined by RT-qPCR. Gain- and loss-of-function experiments were then performed to characterize the effect of miR-181d on OC cell behaviors. We probed the miR-181d affinity to OGT, as well as the downstream glycosylation of KEAP1 and ubiquitination of NRF2. Further, in vivo experiments were performed to define the role of miR-181d in tumor resistance to DDP. miR-181d was highly expressed in the ovarian tissues of DDP-resistant patients and the A2780/DDP cell line. Ectopic expression of miR-181d augmented DDP resistance in OC cells. In addition, miR-181d was found to target the 3"²UTR of OGT mRNA, and negatively regulate the OGT expression. Mechanistic results indicated that OGT repressed NRF2 expression through glycosylation of KEAP1, thereby inhibiting the DDP resistance of OC cells. Furthermore, miR-181d negatively orchestrated the OGT/KEAP1/NRF2 axis to enhance the OC resistance to DDP in vivo. Overall, these findings suggest that miR-181d-mediated OGT inhibition restricts the glycosylation of KEAP1, and then reduces the ubiquitination and degradation of NRF2, leading to DDP resistance of OC. This study provides new insights for prevention and control of OC.
Nature.com

Clonal dynamics of BRAF-driven drug resistance in EGFR-mutant lung cancer

Activation of MAPK signaling via BRAF mutations may limit the activity of EGFR inhibitors in EGFR-mutant lung cancer patients. However, the impact of BRAF mutations on the selection and fitness of emerging resistant clones during anti-EGFR therapy remains elusive. We tracked the evolution of subclonal mutations by whole-exome sequencing and performed clonal analyses of individual metastases during therapy. Complementary functional analyses of polyclonal EGFR-mutant cell pools showed a dose-dependent enrichment of BRAFV600E and a loss of EGFR inhibitor susceptibility. The clones remain stable and become vulnerable to combined EGFR, RAF, and MEK inhibition. Moreover, only osimertinib/trametinib combination treatment, but not monotherapy with either of these drugs, leads to robust tumor shrinkage in EGFR-driven xenograft models harboring BRAFV600E mutations. These data provide insights into the dynamics of clonal evolution of EGFR-mutant tumors and the therapeutic implications of BRAF co-mutations that may facilitate the development of treatment strategies to improve the prognosis of these patients.
Nature.com

Why Black women with ovarian cancer require greater focus

Providing equal access to care will not by itself equalize outcomes between Black and white women. Sophia George is a breast- and ovarian-cancer researcher at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System in Florida. You have full access to this article via your institution.
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
Nature.com

Stomach cancer gets a triple punch of therapy

Harnessing immune cells to target tumours is a growing trend. The results of a clinical trial combining such treatment with other standard therapies for gastric cancer have altered medical practice — and more changes are to come. Myriam Chalabi is in the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute,...
bcm.edu

Genomic alterations in advanced cancers reveal interactions with therapy

Treatment resistance is a big problem in cancer as it leads to the worst outcomes. Dr. Chad Creighton and his colleagues have taken a novel approach to look at cancer treatment resistance that offers the possibility for identifying genetic mechanisms involved and alternative treatment approaches. “Often, we don’t know what...
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combining DNMT and HDAC6 inhibitors increases anti-tumor immune signaling and decreases tumor burden in ovarian cancer

S.M., A.S., M.L.-A., A.V., and K.B.C. designed the experiments. S.M., A.S., S.G., M.H., P.T.A., S.C., E.P., K.R., N.D., and A.Y. performed experiments. J.L. and W.Z. provided cisplatin-resistant cell lines IGROV-1 CR and SKOV3 CR. S.M., A.S., S.G., A.V., and K.B.C. wrote, edited, and revised the manuscript. The original Article and...
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
bioworld.com

Clonal fitness study may steer future cancer therapy

Australian researchers have developed a new single-cell expressed barcoding strategy termed SPLINTR (Single-cell Profiling and LINeage TRacing), to investigate the key basic nongenetic transcriptional processes underlying malignant clonal fitness in mouse models of leukemia. In an accompanying editorial, researchers from the New York Genome Center described those processes as "heritable...
EurekAlert

Gene Network changes associated with cancer onset and progression identify new candidates for targeted gene therapy

Cancer chemotherapy has undergone a paradigm shift in recent years with traditional treatments like broad-spectrum cytotoxic agents being complemented or replaced by drugs that target specific genes believed to drive the onset and progression of the disease. This more personalized approach to chemotherapy became possible when genomic profiling of individual...
Nature.com

Validation analysis of the novel imaging-based prognostic radiomic signature in patients undergoing primary surgery for advanced high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)

Predictive models based on radiomics features are novel, highly promising approaches for gynaecological oncology. Here, we wish to assess the prognostic value of the newly discovered Radiomic Prognostic Vector (RPV) in an independent cohort of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patients, treated within a Centre of Excellence, thus avoiding any bias in treatment quality.
