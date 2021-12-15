ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

What’s next for PARP inhibitors?

By Simon Makin, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter their breakthrough approval for ovarian cancer, attention has turned to how these drugs can benefit more people. Simon Makin is a science writer in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ovarian cancer has a poor prognosis, mainly because it is usually at an...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
pharmacytimes.com

Venetoclax, Next Generation BTK Inhibitors Show Promise in CLL

Following the success of ibrutinib, second-generation BTK inhibitors have shown even better outcomes with fewer toxicities. Although they may be effective in different sub-populations of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), venetoclax and next-generation Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have shown significant promise in this disease space, according to a presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition.
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
Scientist

Over the Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer

Immunotherapy aims to turn the body’s immune system into an ally in the fight against cancer, for instance, by stimulating T cells to identify and kill unwanted tumor cells. Unfortunately, it’s not successful in every patient, as tumors can become resistant to the T cells’ attacks. The mechanisms behind this resistance are varied, and new ones continue to be uncovered. But the secret to overcoming some of them might already be in medicine cabinets everywhere: antihistamines.
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
Verywell Health

Moderna Vaccine Efficacy Takes a Hit From Omicron

Omicron diminishes the level of neutralizing anitbodies about 50-fold in people who received two doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, per a preliminary lab study. A booster shot of the mRNA vaccine appears to restore protective antibody levels. Health officials say an Omicron-specific vaccine is not necessary at this time,...
SFGate

A mother’s life with lung cancer

(BPT) - While Lysa Buonanno was completing her training as a radiology technologist, she started experiencing intense back pain. Since her work often involved lifting and moving patients, she assumed that she had just pulled a muscle. But after a few doctor visits, the pain could no longer be ignored.
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
