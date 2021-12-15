ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clarifying the burden of ovarian cancer

By Andrada Fiscutean, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandardizing medical data collection across the globe could yield valuable insights into the distribution of this often-fatal disease. Andrada Fiscutean is a freelance journalist in Bucharest, Romania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In one of the largest oncology clinics in northern Nigeria, a ragged...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
stjude.org

Understanding the global burden of adolescent cancer

Adolescents and young adults are often overlooked by decision makers worldwide when crafting cancer policy. St. Jude researchers and more than 700 international colleagues are working to highlight the needs of this age group. “Due to efforts by St. Jude Global, World Health Organization and many partners, we are seeing...
CANCER
Nature.com

Oncogenic microRNA-181d binding to OGT contributes to resistance of ovarian cancer cells to cisplatin

Ovarian cancer (OC), a common gynecological cancer, is characterized by a high malignant potential. MicroRNAs (miRNAs or miRs) have been associated with the chemo- or radiotherapeutic resistance of human malignancies. Herein, the current study set out to explore the regulatory mechanism of miR-181d involved in the cisplatin (DDP) resistance of OC cells. Firstly, in-situ hybridization method was performed to identify miR-181d expression in ovarian tissues of DDP-resistant or DDP-sensitive patients. In addition, miR-181d expression in A2780 cells and A2780/DDP cell lines was determined by RT-qPCR. Gain- and loss-of-function experiments were then performed to characterize the effect of miR-181d on OC cell behaviors. We probed the miR-181d affinity to OGT, as well as the downstream glycosylation of KEAP1 and ubiquitination of NRF2. Further, in vivo experiments were performed to define the role of miR-181d in tumor resistance to DDP. miR-181d was highly expressed in the ovarian tissues of DDP-resistant patients and the A2780/DDP cell line. Ectopic expression of miR-181d augmented DDP resistance in OC cells. In addition, miR-181d was found to target the 3"²UTR of OGT mRNA, and negatively regulate the OGT expression. Mechanistic results indicated that OGT repressed NRF2 expression through glycosylation of KEAP1, thereby inhibiting the DDP resistance of OC cells. Furthermore, miR-181d negatively orchestrated the OGT/KEAP1/NRF2 axis to enhance the OC resistance to DDP in vivo. Overall, these findings suggest that miR-181d-mediated OGT inhibition restricts the glycosylation of KEAP1, and then reduces the ubiquitination and degradation of NRF2, leading to DDP resistance of OC. This study provides new insights for prevention and control of OC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Why Black women with ovarian cancer require greater focus

Providing equal access to care will not by itself equalize outcomes between Black and white women. Sophia George is a breast- and ovarian-cancer researcher at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System in Florida. You have full access to this article via your institution.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Registry#Cancer Treatment#Iarc
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
CANCER
The Press

BridGene Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre to Discover Targets and Small Molecule Drug Candidates for Ovarian Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company using a unique chemoproteomic technology to discover and develop small molecules for high value, traditionally undruggable targets, today announced a research collaboration agreement with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac), a world leading research, education, and treatment center in Melbourne, Australia. Under the collaboration, Peter Mac and BridGene will establish a drug discovery program harnessing Peter Mac's ovarian chemoresistance phenotypic screening and BridGene's proprietary IMTAC™ (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization) Chemoproteomics platform to discover new targets and small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of chemoresistant ovarian cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combining DNMT and HDAC6 inhibitors increases anti-tumor immune signaling and decreases tumor burden in ovarian cancer

S.M., A.S., M.L.-A., A.V., and K.B.C. designed the experiments. S.M., A.S., S.G., M.H., P.T.A., S.C., E.P., K.R., N.D., and A.Y. performed experiments. J.L. and W.Z. provided cisplatin-resistant cell lines IGROV-1 CR and SKOV3 CR. S.M., A.S., S.G., A.V., and K.B.C. wrote, edited, and revised the manuscript. The original Article and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Cancer-associated fibroblast senescence and its relation with tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 expressions in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. There was a misalignment in Fig. 1. In addition, TableÂ 1 is incorrect. The authors apologize for the oversight. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan Lan, Yuki Kitano. Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Graduate School...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Correction to: Special issues related to the diagnosis and management of acquired aplastic anemia in countries with restricted resources, a report on behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group and Severe Aplastic Anemia Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (SAAWP of EBMT)

On behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group &. Severe Aplastic Anemia Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (SAAWP of EBMT) In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Amir Ali Hamidieh were incorrectly structured. The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Melanoma development: stage-dependent cancer competence of the melanocytic lineage

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 433 (2021) Cite this article. In a recent article in Science, Baggiolini et al.1 showed that the transforming ability of the BRAFV600E oncogene for melanoma development depends on the stage of the transformed melanocyte lineage cells. While neural crest cells and melanoblasts are vulnerable to malignant transformation in a zebrafish model, melanocytes only developed small patches of nevus-like cells after BRAFV600E expression.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy