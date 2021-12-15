ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How to make ovarian cancer screening work for patients

By Conor Purcell, View author publications, Google Scholar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGynaecological cancer researcher Usha Menon explains why ovarian tumours have proved so difficult to detect early. You have full access to this article via your institution. The inability to reliably diagnose ovarian cancer early has long been thought of as a major reason for the disease’s high mortality. But a 20-year...

Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
Knowridge Science Report

How to reduce cancer fatigue

As cancer treatment continues to improve, there are more cancer survivors. The number of people with a history of cancer in the United States has increased from 3 million in 1971 to about 14 million today. With more people living with cancer come more reported long-term side effects. Also known...
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 2 lung cancer

Stage 2 lung cancer is when the tumor has grown to a certain size, or the cancer may have spread beyond the lungs and into the lymph nodes. A person with stage 2 lung cancer will need different treatment than someone with lung cancer at a different stage. Lung cancers...
#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Gynaecological#University College London
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
scitechdaily.com

FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Cytalux (pafolacianine), an imaging drug intended to assist surgeons in identifying ovarian cancer lesions. The drug is designed to improve the ability to locate additional ovarian cancerous tissue that is normally difficult to detect during surgery. Cytalux is indicated for use in...
Knowridge Science Report

When and how you should screen for colon cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.
MedicalXpress

When and how to screen for colorectal cancer? New patient guideline explains latest timing and approaches

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.
Medscape News

Physicians May Be Overprescribing Immunotherapy for Unfit Cancer Patients

The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer patients with advanced disease may be contradictory and cause more harm than good, according to a new study in JAMA Oncology. The study, by Ravi B. Parikh, MD, an assistant professor of medical ethics and health policy and medicine at the University...
MedicalXpress

Researchers find improved treatment options for patients with advanced colorectal cancer

City of Hope today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer...
clevelandclinic.org

Improving Outcomes and Expanding Options for Patients With Bladder Cancer

For patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer, neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by radical cystectomy remains the mainstay for treatment. Radical cystectomy involves removal of the bladder, adjacent pelvic organs and pelvic lymph nodes; it is followed by urinary tract diversion. Robotic radical cystectomy has steadily gained popularity as a minimally-invasive alternative...
TODAY.com

Vigorous exercise may help cancer patients and survivors

The typical medical advice for cancer patients is to rest but new research suggests “taking it easy” is the exact opposite of what they should be doing. Researcher Jessica Scott talks to NBC’s Dr. John Torres about the impact of vigorous exercise and how it may benefit patients for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021.
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
EurekAlert

Colorectal cancer screening lags among rural women, study finds

Women who live in urban and rural areas get screened for breast cancer at similar rates, but rural women get screened for colorectal cancer at significantly lower rates than their urban counterparts, new research reveals. The disparity may stem from a lack of access to colorectal screening in rural areas,...
cancernetwork.com

Psychological Distress Impacts How Patients With Hematologic Cancers Perceive Clinical Cancer Studies

Depression and anxiety notably impact how patients with hematologic malignancies view clinical studies. Psychological distress such as depression and anxiety can significantly impact how patients with hematologic malignancies view clinical cancer research, resulting in low trial enrollment, according to findings from a trial published at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
Nature.com

Oncogenic microRNA-181d binding to OGT contributes to resistance of ovarian cancer cells to cisplatin

Ovarian cancer (OC), a common gynecological cancer, is characterized by a high malignant potential. MicroRNAs (miRNAs or miRs) have been associated with the chemo- or radiotherapeutic resistance of human malignancies. Herein, the current study set out to explore the regulatory mechanism of miR-181d involved in the cisplatin (DDP) resistance of OC cells. Firstly, in-situ hybridization method was performed to identify miR-181d expression in ovarian tissues of DDP-resistant or DDP-sensitive patients. In addition, miR-181d expression in A2780 cells and A2780/DDP cell lines was determined by RT-qPCR. Gain- and loss-of-function experiments were then performed to characterize the effect of miR-181d on OC cell behaviors. We probed the miR-181d affinity to OGT, as well as the downstream glycosylation of KEAP1 and ubiquitination of NRF2. Further, in vivo experiments were performed to define the role of miR-181d in tumor resistance to DDP. miR-181d was highly expressed in the ovarian tissues of DDP-resistant patients and the A2780/DDP cell line. Ectopic expression of miR-181d augmented DDP resistance in OC cells. In addition, miR-181d was found to target the 3"²UTR of OGT mRNA, and negatively regulate the OGT expression. Mechanistic results indicated that OGT repressed NRF2 expression through glycosylation of KEAP1, thereby inhibiting the DDP resistance of OC cells. Furthermore, miR-181d negatively orchestrated the OGT/KEAP1/NRF2 axis to enhance the OC resistance to DDP in vivo. Overall, these findings suggest that miR-181d-mediated OGT inhibition restricts the glycosylation of KEAP1, and then reduces the ubiquitination and degradation of NRF2, leading to DDP resistance of OC. This study provides new insights for prevention and control of OC.
Nature.com

Why Black women with ovarian cancer require greater focus

Providing equal access to care will not by itself equalize outcomes between Black and white women. Sophia George is a breast- and ovarian-cancer researcher at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System in Florida. You have full access to this article via your institution.
