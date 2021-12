Stuck inside and trying to get ahold of some information from the City of Poughkeepsie? Figure you can do it online? Well, yes, you probably can. Over the last few months, the City of Poughkeepsie has made changes to its website, thus offering 'better user experiences.' What can you do now online, as opposed to heading down to the City Hall? You can fill all of your Freedom of Information Act form requests for information from the City of Poughkeepsie. Yes, you can also put in these requests via the online portal, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

