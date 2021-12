Vincenzo Lirosi, a 22-year-old student at the University of New Hampshire, was found dead on Sunday after he was reported missing the previous morning, authorities said. Lirosi was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday after a night of drinking with friends, according to a statement from the Durham Police Department. He was reported missing hours later, at 3 a.m.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO