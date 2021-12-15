ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Watch: U.S. Brig Niagara back in Erie following restoration

By Briaunna Malone, Fontaine Glenn, Anna Ashcraft
 4 days ago

Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 15

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Every year members of the Renegade Tailgate come together to make the holiday special for a deserving family in need. This year their generosity will be felt by many as a joint effort in “love bags” for the homeless. Fan Sound Off Segment: If you had the chance to be the […]
Saturday evening armed standoff in the City of Erie ends peacefully

Erie Police were forced to block off one section of street after an armed man barricades himself in a house. According to police, this happened around 6:00 p.m. at a home on West 24th and Liberty Street. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists […]
Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention concludes

Sunday December 19th was the last day of the Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention for the Erie area. The event began on Friday December 17th and brought in more than 100 tattoo artists from all over the nation to Erie. The event also included a daily award ceremony for different categories including “Best Tattoo of […]
Bayfront Convention Center hosts Slay the Bay tattoo convention

Some of the best tattoo artists from around the country are under one roof in Erie this weekend for the “Slay the Bay” tattoo convention. Over 100 tattoo artists from across the country filled the Bayfront Convention Center for one reason, and that is to bring a wide variety of tattoo styles into one place. […]
Erie Airport receives Infrastructure Grant of $1.4 million

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, several local airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grants, including Erie International Airport. On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced 62 airports throughout Pennsylvania will receive more than $70 million in funding in 2022. “Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of […]
Erie City Mission handing out free turkeys this Monday

If you want to have a turkey dinner for Christmas next week, the Erie City Mission wants to help. This Monday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., the Erie City Mission will hand out free turkeys and fixings bags for the holiday week. Similar to their Thanksgiving bag distribution, people who attend will receive a turkey […]
Waterford United Methodist Church holds live nativity scene

A special Christmas time tradition continued in Waterford Saturday night. On December 18th, the Waterford United Methodist Church hosted their live nativity at the park. This is a tradition that has been going on for nearly 50 years. People had the opportunity to sign up and take part in this tradition. The characters included one […]
Erie County & ECRDA begin disbursing ARPA funds to local businesses

Local businesses that applied for grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are now receiving their money. Erie County, in partnership with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), has disbursed funding to 24 total businesses in the county, nine through the New Small Business program, totaling $90,000, and 15 through the Local Shuttered Venue […]
Santa Claus and the Grinch visit Splash Lagoon

Santa Claus and the Grinch made a splash at a local indoor water park in Erie on December 18th. Lines stretched out the doors as kids waited at Splash Lagoon to see Santa and the Grinch. Kids were able to take photos with the Grinch and Santa as well as hear them banter about the […]
Update: Millcreek Schools to have increased police presence Friday in response to national TikTok school threat

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Update: Following an investigation, Millcreek Police and the Millcreek Township School District report the alleged social media threat that was reported to police by parents Wednesday evening was not targeted at McDowell High School or McDowell Intermediate High School. Millcreek Police believe the threat was made against a district outside of […]
