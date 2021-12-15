Watch: U.S. Brig Niagara back in Erie following restoration

Related
Lower East Side Federation sends truck full of donations to Kentucky
A truck full of donations from Erie made way to Kentucky on Sunday morning. The Lower East Side Federation collected donations this past week to give to those who were affected by the tornadoes. An entire truck full of frozen meat, toys for kids, clothing, and other items are not helping out some Kentucky residents. […]
Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 15
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Every year members of the Renegade Tailgate come together to make the holiday special for a deserving family in need. This year their generosity will be felt by many as a joint effort in “love bags” for the homeless. Fan Sound Off Segment: If you had the chance to be the […]
Axe Women Loggers of Maine travel to Erie to showcase their hot sauce at Village West
The Axe Women Loggers of Maine are traveling to Erie to showcase their hot sauce. The 25-member team, featuring one woman from the Waterford area, set up shop at the Lavender Rabbit at Village West to showcase their hot sauce. The Lavender Rabbit is now the exclusive seller of the Axe Kickin’ hot sauce and […]
Saturday evening armed standoff in the City of Erie ends peacefully
Erie Police were forced to block off one section of street after an armed man barricades himself in a house. According to police, this happened around 6:00 p.m. at a home on West 24th and Liberty Street. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists […]
Lower East Side Federation prepares to ship donated items to areas of Kentucky
Donations continue to pour in as the Lower East Side Federation gets ready to ship them off to devastated areas of Kentucky. Their garage is filled with food, clothes, soap, and water, all donated from members of the community. The Shrine Club also donated 57 pounds of frozen processed meat. Lower East Side Federation President […]
Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention concludes
Sunday December 19th was the last day of the Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention for the Erie area. The event began on Friday December 17th and brought in more than 100 tattoo artists from all over the nation to Erie. The event also included a daily award ceremony for different categories including “Best Tattoo of […]
Pennsylvania’s Soldiers and Sailors Home hold Wreaths Across America Commemoration
Pennsylvania’s Soldiers and Sailors Home held their Wreaths Across America Commemoration on December 18th. We went to the ceremony to get more about the laying of the wreaths and what it means to veterans. It is said that when a soldier dies, they die twice. Once when their last breath is taken, and again when […]
Bayfront Convention Center hosts Slay the Bay tattoo convention
Some of the best tattoo artists from around the country are under one roof in Erie this weekend for the “Slay the Bay” tattoo convention. Over 100 tattoo artists from across the country filled the Bayfront Convention Center for one reason, and that is to bring a wide variety of tattoo styles into one place. […]
Erie Airport receives Infrastructure Grant of $1.4 million
As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, several local airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grants, including Erie International Airport. On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced 62 airports throughout Pennsylvania will receive more than $70 million in funding in 2022. “Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of […]
Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill
Hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers, already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation.
Erie City Mission handing out free turkeys this Monday
If you want to have a turkey dinner for Christmas next week, the Erie City Mission wants to help. This Monday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., the Erie City Mission will hand out free turkeys and fixings bags for the holiday week. Similar to their Thanksgiving bag distribution, people who attend will receive a turkey […]
Waterford United Methodist Church holds live nativity scene
A special Christmas time tradition continued in Waterford Saturday night. On December 18th, the Waterford United Methodist Church hosted their live nativity at the park. This is a tradition that has been going on for nearly 50 years. People had the opportunity to sign up and take part in this tradition. The characters included one […]
One car accident on East Lake Road in North East sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle accident took place in North East on Sunday morning. This accident took place on the 9700 block of East Lake Road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, one trooper is on the scene and they have sent out a tow truck. Police also stated that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and […]
‘Worst-case scenario is here’: Hawaii health official sounds alarm
Hawaii just reported its highest positivity rate since September, and officials fear it will keep going up.
Rollover accident on I-90 near Girard Township sends five patients to the hospital
Correction: Girard Township Calls for a single car rollover accident in Girard Township came in just after 11 a.m. on December 19th. Springfield, Cranesville, Platea, and Albion called to assist the scene. According to reports from the scene, no entrapment was reported from this accident, but it was reported that five people were involved in […]
Erie County & ECRDA begin disbursing ARPA funds to local businesses
Local businesses that applied for grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are now receiving their money. Erie County, in partnership with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), has disbursed funding to 24 total businesses in the county, nine through the New Small Business program, totaling $90,000, and 15 through the Local Shuttered Venue […]
Road Closed: French St. between E. 7th & 8th streets to be closed Saturday morning for repair work
A main street in downtown Erie will be closed Saturday morning for repair work. French Street between E. 7th & 8th streets will be closed Saturday, Dec. 18th from 8 to 9:30 a.m. for repair work, according to the City of Erie Government Facebook page. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s […]
Santa Claus and the Grinch visit Splash Lagoon
Santa Claus and the Grinch made a splash at a local indoor water park in Erie on December 18th. Lines stretched out the doors as kids waited at Splash Lagoon to see Santa and the Grinch. Kids were able to take photos with the Grinch and Santa as well as hear them banter about the […]
Update: Millcreek Schools to have increased police presence Friday in response to national TikTok school threat
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Update: Following an investigation, Millcreek Police and the Millcreek Township School District report the alleged social media threat that was reported to police by parents Wednesday evening was not targeted at McDowell High School or McDowell Intermediate High School. Millcreek Police believe the threat was made against a district outside of […]
‘Tis the season: Find the best holiday light displays near you
Christmas Day is a little over a week away, and lights and music are on full display throughout Erie County. The Facebook group Erie’s Best Holiday Lights constructed an interactive map with over 100 featured houses, showing the most festive holiday displays in the area. Take a look at the map below to find holidays […]
