Hobbies

The concept of natural talent

By Stetson Blaylock
bassmaster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou often hear about someone having natural talent. Not everyone will agree with me but I’m a firm believer in it. Some anglers have it, and some wish they had it. But I don’t believe natural talent is all about fishing. There’s more to it than...

www.bassmaster.com

bassmaster.com

Treble hook considerations

Alabama Elite Series angler Kyle Welcher is one of many pros who replace the stock treble hooks that come on crankbaits and jerkbaits. He switches to the same size hook, but the style of the hook varies. When Welcher casts for smallmouth and spotted bass he employs Gamakatsu G Finesse...
HOBBIES
theridgewoodblog.net

naturalness

Zen style in home interiors is a triumph of minimalism. Zen-style in the interior is usually associated with something oriental, outlandish, and whimsical. However, Zen is not a religion and is not a philosophy … Zen is a state of mind, rational perception, awareness of the significance and value of the moment – here and now. Moreover, this value exists independently of our thoughts and desires.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bassmaster.com

The epic rise of Seth Feider

Seth Feider stated out as your basic bass bum. Today, he is the reigning Bassmaster Angler of the Year champion. What happened in between is a remarkable story about how a reserved, blue-collar young man transitioned into one of the most formidable and popular anglers on the Bassmaster Elite Series tour.
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Rigging and a little 'me time'

Hey there, everyone, sorry that it’s been a while since my last blog. There’s been a lot going on. A couple of personal highlights since my last entry: I fished the B.A.S.S. Redfish Cup Championship in Texas for Skeeter and Yamaha, and then of course I had Thanksgiving with the family. I don’t know about you, but I ate way too much.
HOBBIES
Hobbies
bassmaster.com

The art of crankbait fishing with Combs

Bassmaster Elite Series champion Keith Combs walks through some of the key elements that go into effectively cranking a Strike King 6XD. Combs is known as one of the best crankbait fishermen in the world.
HOBBIES
Wallpaper*

Second Nature

A new slipcase for Maison Ruinart’s champagne bottles offers an elegant, functional and fully recyclable alternative to the gift box, so its green credentials are now as sparkling as its output. Maison Ruinart redefines the gifting season with a new approach to its champagne packaging that elevates the art...
DRINKS
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Keen living large on Livesay’s big day at Fork

Although she's never entered an event and caught a bass, Holly Keen realizes she’s a part of Bassmaster history. “I do,” she said followed by a joyful laugh. “That was so exciting. Home lake, friend of mine, Century Belt. It was a really amazing day.”. Keen will...
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Denali Rods Lithium Pro Series

Denali took a fresh approach to upgrading its Lithium lineup with the Lithium Pro Series. Insight from top-tier pro anglers provided direction on new aesthetics and new models that carry forward the features that made the lithium series a premium selection. Focusing on technique-specific rods, Denali reintroduces the Lithium Series with the new Pro Series boasting a 20% weight reduction and three new models.
CARS
Golf.com

This is the one thing Charlie Woods has that young Tiger Woods didn’t

Tiger Woods was handed a smartphone, was told to tap the screen and when he did, both the screen and his face lit up. There the 15-time major champion was, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. And there was his son, Charlie, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. The PGA Tour had put together the video soon after Charlie’s appearance at last year’s PNC Championship, it logged over 75 million views (!), and now it was getting another.
GOLF
iheart.com

What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections

On dark winter mornings my dad gets up early and starts a fire to make sure the chill is gone by the time my mom joins him for breakfast. By mid-afternoon, sunshine beams in through their south-facing windows and the indoor temperature can easily reach 75 degrees without much help from the in-floor heat. Dad stokes the fire longer on cloudy days, sometimes with help from eager grandkids.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cleveland Jewish News

Naturally curious

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of curious is: marked by desire to investigate and learn. In my opinion, this is one of the most important attributes in becoming a truly successful salesperson. Over the years when working with my clients, my suggestions have always been to interview properly from the get-go. If you don’t find the right person to begin with, all the training in the world, whether it is product knowledge or actual sales training will mean nothing.
NFL
Norristown Times Herald

Natural Selections: The nature of the holiday season

Winter formally arrives at 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, that moment we call the winter solstice, both the shortest day and longest night of the year. The Schuylkill Center staff– like thousands of generations of humans before us– will gather around a fire to mark that exact moment.
SCIENCE
kfrxfm.com

This Dog has a special talent

High five from a cute scruffy dog with a big smile! Cream wall background, shallow depth of field. Clever dog, the Bailey lightbox. Fur-baby foster parents are coming up with unique ways to help get them adopted. Check out what one Colorado man did to help this good boy find a home.
PETS
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Local Artist Shares Talent

By Sherri BlevinsChristmas is a magical time of year for numerous reasons. Children get excited about Christmas vacation and what might be waiting for them under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning. However, the magic I am talking about isn’t magic at all, but it is the blessing God bestows…
ENTERTAINMENT
Golf Channel

Tiger Woods has had plenty of career comebacks, but nothing like this one

ORLANDO, Fla. – The history of Tiger Woods will be written by records large and small – from his 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour titles to his all-time best 683 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player. That history will also be told through a medical maze that has been as much a part of the narrative as any shot he’s ever hit.
SOCCER
rvahub.com

Spend Lunchtime in Nature with a Nature Walk

Register Here for Updates: https://www.mobilize.us/lcvva/event/429604/. Join the Climate Action Team for a lunch hour nature walk in one of Richmond’s parks with some fellow lovers of the outdoors. We will end with a brief discussion about what we can do to protect and expand green spaces in Richmond and beyond, and guided meditation to reflect on and appreciate the beauty of our natural surroundings.
RICHMOND, VA

