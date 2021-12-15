The concept of natural talent

Tiger Woods was handed a smartphone, was told to tap the screen and when he did, both the screen and his face lit up. There the 15-time major champion was, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. And there was his son, Charlie, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. The PGA Tour had put together the video soon after Charlie’s appearance at last year’s PNC Championship, it logged over 75 million views (!), and now it was getting another.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO