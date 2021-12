Retailers have felt the chill from Omicron in December as shoppers stayed at home to keep themselves safer from the virus, according to a new survey.Only a third of retailers who were asked after December 8, when the Government announced it would adopt a new “Plan B” strategy, said that sales were higher than the same period last year.The latest questionnaire, which is sent to companies each month by the Confederation of British Industry found early signs to back up stories of the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.“Our December survey confirms what we’ve been hearing anecdotally about...

RETAIL ・ 2 HOURS AGO