ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cerner knocked out of Nasdaq 100 index

Springfield Business Journal
 3 days ago

Kansas City-based Cerner Corp. is being knocked out of...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Springfield Business Journal

Report: Oracle in talks to buy Cerner

Oracle Corp. is in talks to purchase Kansas City-based health care information technology company Cerner Corp., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. The deal reportedly could be worth around $30 billion. Should the deal come together, it would be the largest to date for Oracle, which...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Seeking Alpha

Six companies added to Nasdaq Biotech index

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY), Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST), C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. All the additions will be effective prior to market open on December 20. The index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December. For this year’s reconstitution,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
forexlive.com

NASDAQ index trades down over -1.6%

The flow of funds is seeing an exit out of the March Tech stocks of the NASDAQ index and into the more cyclical Dow industrial average stocks. The S&P index is now starting to move lower as well. The snapshot currently shows the NASDAQ index down -262 points or -1.67%...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back to 50 Day EMA

The NASDAQ 100 has initially tried to rally during the day on Thursday to continue the recovery that kicked off on Wednesday after the FOMC meeting. However, we have seen a complete turnaround during the trading session, showing signs of a complete capitulation almost as soon as New York City opened. With this being the case, the market then crashed into the 50 day EMA. We are closing towards the bottom of the range, which of course is a very negative look, and at this point it seems as if the market is not completely convinced that the Federal Reserve is not going to do serious damage to the economy.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

NASDAQ index tests its 100 day moving average

The NASDAQ index is trading down around -260 points or -1.68% at 15154.25. In the process, the index is testing its 100 day moving average at 15147.57. The low price did reach below the level at 15128.18. However, the price has moved modestly above the level. Key test from a...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Maravai LifeSciences added to Nasdaq Biotechnology index

Maravai LifeSceinces (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, effective prior to market open on December 20, 2021. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Lucid to join prestigious Nasdaq 100 Index

Just five months after going public and less than two months after delivering its first vehicles, electric luxury automaker Lucid Group Inc. is being added to the Nasdaq-100 Index. Here's what it means for the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerner Corp
torquenews.com

Lucid Group Will Be Added to Nasdaq-100 Index Next Week

Effective December 20th 2021 Lucid Group will be included in the Index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The announcement is already having a positive impact on Lucid's share price. Lucid needed some good news after last week's difficulties, which saw the American...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Closes Out Week on High Note

The NASDAQ 100 recovered quite nicely on Friday as we have seen the market show signs of life yet again. In fact, if you look at the chart, you can see that we might be forming a little bit of a bullish flag. Breaking above the 16,500 level would almost certainly send this market higher, as we have seen that area be so resistive. Breaking above that allows us to go looking towards the all-time high at the very least.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 150-point climb led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the blue-chip average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points (0.4%) higher. Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares are up $1.36 (2.7%) while those of Travelers are up $4.04 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 36-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) IBM (IBM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.03% to $926.92 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Tesla Inc. closed $316.57 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy