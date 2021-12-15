Cerner knocked out of Nasdaq 100 index

The NASDAQ 100 has initially tried to rally during the day on Thursday to continue the recovery that kicked off on Wednesday after the FOMC meeting. However, we have seen a complete turnaround during the trading session, showing signs of a complete capitulation almost as soon as New York City opened. With this being the case, the market then crashed into the 50 day EMA. We are closing towards the bottom of the range, which of course is a very negative look, and at this point it seems as if the market is not completely convinced that the Federal Reserve is not going to do serious damage to the economy.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO