Business

Chanel announces new CEO

Springfield Business Journal
 3 days ago

Luxury fashion house Chanel named a new CEO. Leena...

sbj.net

NBC News

Fashion house Chanel hires Indian-born Leena Nair as CEO

NEW DELHI — The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of diverse hires.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

WestJet Group, Austrian Airlines Announce New CEOs

Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech is stepping down as CEO from the Lufthansa subsidiary, leaving Europe’s largest aviation group to become CEO of Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet. Von Hoensbroech has been Austrian Airlines CEO for nearly three-and-a-half years and is leaving the... Subscription Required. WestJet Group,...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Leena Nair, luxury outsider, will be the next CEO of Chanel

The luxury fashion brand Chanel picked its newest CEO from a pool that wasn’t filled with $80 perfume. The company announced that Leena Nair, an exec at the British consumer goods giant Unilever, would replace billionaire co-owner and chairman Alain Wertheimer. Who is Nair? After joining Unilever 29 years...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Chanel Hires Leena Nair as Youngest, First Female CEO

Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leena Nair
abc17news.com

Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever’s Nair as CEO

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.” The news, announced Tuesday, made a huge splash in India, Nair’s birthplace, where Nair received scores of congratulations and compliments, one calling her a “serial glass-ceiling breaker.” While Nair is not a part of the Paris fashion scene, Chanel has a wide range of products in addition to its fashion designs. Nair is due to step into her new role in January.
BUSINESS
q957.com

French fashion house Chanel appoints Unilever executive Leena Nair as CEO

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Chanel named on Tuesday Unilever executive Leena Nair as its new Global Chief Executive, based in London. The group said in a statement that French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, would move to the role of global executive chairman.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fashion house Chanel hires Unilever consumer goods veteran as CEO

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever (ULVR.L), as its new global CEO on Tuesday, picking a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury goods groups. Nair's career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Ceo#Luxury Fashion#Unilever#Fashion House
beautypackaging.com

Chanel Taps Former Unilever Exec as CEO

French fashion house Chanel has appointed former Unilever executive Leena Nair as its new global chief executive, based in London. Billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, will shift to the role of global executive chairman. Nair’s career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Records Names Claudia Butzky Executive VP of Brand Partnerships & Sync

Claudia Butzky has been promoted to executive vice president of brand partnerships & sync for Warner Records. In her expanded role, Butzky will continue to lead the label’s brand partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement and campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports and related platforms. Butzky is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to co-chairman & COO Tom Corson. “Claudia is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts,” said Corson. “She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole.” “I continue to be inspired by...
NFL
Aviation Week

American Airlines Announces Senior Leadership Shakeup Under New CEO

American Airlines announced a shakeup of its senior leadership ranks that will take place when current President Robert Isom replaces Doug Parker as CEO in March 2022. The planned reshuffle will see CFO Derek Kerr take on the additional role of vice chair, in which he will be responsible for all...
ECONOMY
Springfield Business Journal

Former McDonald’s CEO repays company $105M

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook returned $105 million in cash and stock to the company. The move marks one of the largest clawbacks in the history of corporate America, according to The New York Times. Easterbrook was ousted by the company in 2019 for having an inappropriate relationship with a...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
